UFC 264 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds, Predictions for McGregor vs. Poirier 3

John Locher/Associated Press

The hype is done, the weigh-ins are complete. The only thing left to do is for Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier to settle their rivalry with a third matchup with the score tied at one apiece.

Poirier has the most recent win. He scored a second-round TKO over the Irishman in January after McGregor won their 2014 fight by first-round TKO.

There might not be a belt on the line, but the stakes are high. Poirier's first win over McGregor raised his profile. Back-to-back victories would push him into another level of stardom. McGregor has lost two of his last three fights, so dropping another one would leave his stock as low as it has been since his initial rise to fame.

As with every major fight card, there are some burning questions that will be answered Saturday night. With Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns set to serve as the co-main event, there are important bouts in both the lightweight and welterweight division.

Here's a look at the whole card with odds and a look at the biggest questions that will be answered.