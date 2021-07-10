NASCAR at Atlanta 2021: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Drivers

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season has been dominated by Hendrick Motorsports. The team's four drivers have combined to win 10 of the first 20 races (11 of 21, if you include Kyle Larson's victory in the All-Star Race).

Hendrick is showing no signs of slowing down, either. One of its drivers has won seven of the past eight races, including the previous event at Road America, where Chase Elliott drove to victory.

On Sunday, the Cup Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway for Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart, and there's a good chance Hendrick could maintain its dominance. Elliott is starting on the pole position, while Larson (sixth), Alex Bowman (17th) and William Byron (19th) will also look for more success.

This is the second and final time that the Cup Series is competing at Atlanta this season, and the first race there was one Hendrick Motorsports didn't win. On March 21, Ryan Blaney won the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the track.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into Sunday's race at Atlanta.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

NASCAR at Atlanta Information

Date: Sunday, July 11

Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports app

Starting Lineup

Top Odds to Win

Kyle Larson: +225 (bet $100 to win $225)

Kyle Busch: +750

Chase Elliott: +900

Denny Hamlin: +1000

Kevin Harvick: +1000

Martin Truex Jr.: +1000

Ryan Blaney: +1200

William Byron: +1200

Brad Keselowski: +1400

Alex Bowman: +1600

Joey Logano: +1600

Kurt Busch: +3000

Christopher Bell: +3500

Austin Dillon: +5000

Complete list available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview

In six career Cup Series races at Atlanta, Chase Elliott has finished in the top 10 four times, including a fifth-place showing in March 2017. However, the 25-year-old reigning Cup Series champion is still looking for his first victory at the track.

At some point, Elliott is likely going to win on the 1.5-mile quad-oval. And it should be a meaningful achievement for him considering he's from Dawsonville, Georgia, which is about 80 miles north of the track.

Elliott is starting on the pole Sunday, and it's not the first time in Atlanta. He led the field to the green flag in June 2020, leading 26 laps en route to an eighth-place finish. But Elliott didn't fare as well at the track in March, as he ended up 38th because of a blown engine.

Although Elliott's stats at Atlanta aren't bad, he hasn't been satisfied with his previous performances there.

"We haven't really had a very exciting—really, any exciting event there—thus far on the NASCAR front," Elliott said, per Steve Hummer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Hopefully this weekend will be a little different, and we can get something rolling down there. I would love nothing more than to have a good run at my home track."

But if Elliott is going to win Sunday, he will likely have to find a way to outrace his Hendrick teammates, including Larson. Although Larson has never won a Cup Series race at Atlanta, he owns a pair of second-place finishes, one of which came in March.

Another team to keep an eye on is Joe Gibbs Racing. All four of its drivers are starting in the top five behind Elliott: Kyle Busch (second), Denny Hamlin (third), Christopher Bell (fourth) and Martin Truex Jr. (fifth). The only non-Hendrick driver to win in the past eight races is Busch, who notched a victory at Pocono on June 27.

Busch owns two career wins at Atlanta but hasn't been to Victory Lane there since September 2013. Hamlin's lone victory at the track came in September 2012.

While the Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolets and the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas are among the top contenders Sunday, the past five Atlanta races have all been won by Fords. During that streak, Ryan Blaney, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski have been to Victory Lane.

Blaney has five career Cup Series wins, but he's never had more than one in a single season. Perhaps he could change that by getting to Victory Lane at Atlanta for the second time in less than four months.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.