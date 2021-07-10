WWE Superstars Who Could Take Roman Reigns' Spot in 5 Years

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Universal champion Roman Reigns is the biggest star in WWE right now, with the company fully behind his storyline and character on the SmackDown brand.

While Reigns looks to be the focal point of WWE Programming moving forward, there are several fresh faces on the roster who could potentially take the torch from the Universal champion and carry the main roster into the future.

Here are the current WWE Superstars who have the long-term potential to be one of the top heels or faces in the company for several years.

Bianca Belair

As one of the most physically gifted athletes in all of WWE, Bianca Belair has grown into one of the most popular performers on the main roster. With unparalleled charisma and charm, the SmackDown women's champion could become the face of the company in the coming years.

As a face, Belair has continued to get the WWE Universe on her side, physically dominating her opponents and entertaining the masses. Eventually, though, the former college athlete should turn on the fans and become the top heel in the business.

Not only does Belair have the talent to become the face of women's wrestling, but she also transcended gender norms to be considered one of the top draws in the sport, just as Becky Lynch did before her leave of absence.

When Reigns eventually walks away from wrestling, Belair will be there to carry a major brand.

Adam Cole

Over the next five years, several of the top names in NXT should be in a position to succeed Reigns. One of the Superstars poised to take over the top spot as a Shawn Michaels-esque face is Adam Cole.

Cole has proved in every company he's worked for that he's a top guy and one of the most charismatic people on the roster. With elite in-ring skills and good looks, the Panama City Playboy is poised to be a top draw on the red or blue brand for a long time.

What gives Cole the advantage over other top wrestlers waiting in the wings is his ability to tell convincing stories in the ring and on the mic. While he may be undersized compared to traditional top WWE Superstars, he has the ability to get the fans invested in his character.

Cole is already more talented in the ring and on the mic than Reigns, he just needs the opportunity to shine on the main roster.

Becky Lynch

As mentioned when talking about Belair, Lynch was already one of the most popular figures in the sport before walking away temporarily while pregnant. When the Irish Superstar returns from maternity leave, she will once again be the top woman in the company.

Not only will she instantly become the top female competitor signed to WWE, but she will also return to her perch as one of the most entertaining parts of main roster programming.

While Reigns has been booked so much better than he had been previously, Lynch is almost universally loved by wrestling fans and can reach heights higher than the Tribal Chief. The Irish sensation has more charisma and mic skills than Reigns, and that will help her return to prominence.

Forget taking Reigns' spot in five years, Lynch will be the top dog as soon as she returns and will hold that distinction as long as she remains an active member of the main roster.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).