ESPYs 2021: Predicting Winners for Top Award Categories

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

When July 2020 arrived, most of the sports world was still on pause because of the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA and the NHL had yet to enter their bubbles to complete unorthodox seasons. MLB was still figuring out how to plan for a shortened season. The Olympics had been postponed a full year.

But over the past 12 months, sports returned and provided a sense of normalcy during these unprecedented times. Champions were crowned. Athletes provided entertainment while competing at the highest level. Things slowly but surely got back closer to normal.

Now it's time to reflect on the past year in sports. The 2021 ESPYs are set to be broadcast live on ABC on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET, and some of the top athletes and teams will be recognized and honored.

Here's a look at this year's nominees for several top awards, along with predictions for who will receive those honors.