American Century Golf: Patrick Mahomes, Steph Curry Day 1 Tee Times, TV Schedule

Patrick Mahomes is an NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion. Stephen Curry is an NBA MVP and NBA champion. They are two of the most competitive athletes in the world. And not just in their respective sports.

Mahomes and Curry are also capable players out on the golf course, and they are again among the field for this weekend's American Century Championship, an annual celebrity golf tournament held at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.

There are plenty of other current and former professional athletes participating in the tournament, as well as singers, musicians, comedians and more. That includes former tennis player Mardy Fish, former NFL quarterback Tony Romo and former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder, a trio that has combined to win the past six editions of the event.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Friday's opening round, the first of three in the 54-hole tournament.

Round 1 TV Information

Date: Friday, July 9

Start Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Round 1 Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

12:59 p.m. ET: Tim Wakefield, Kevin Millar, Bret Saberhagen

1:08 p.m. ET: David Wells, CC Sabathia, Greg Maddux

1:17 p.m. ET: Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck, DeMarcus Ware

1:26 p.m. ET: Shane Victorino, Carson Palmer, Kira K. Dixon

1:35 p.m. ET: Patrick Peterson, Vince Carter, Jimmy Rollins

1:44 p.m. ET: Joe Mauer, Joe Buck, John Smoltz

1:53 p.m. ET: Jerry Rice, Kyle Lowry, Ray Allen

2:02 p.m. ET: Aaron Rodgers, A.J. Hawk, Larry Fitzgerald

2:11 p.m. ET: Stephen Curry, Dell Curry, Seth Curry

2:20 p.m. ET: Tony Romo, Annika Sorenstam, Brian Urlacher

2:29 p.m. ET: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Justin Timberlake

2:38 p.m. ET: Canelo Alvarez, Michael Pena, Kelly Slater

2:47 p.m. ET: Mark Mulder, Tom Glavine, Mardy Fish

2:56 p.m. ET: Mike Modano, Joe Pavelski, T.J. Oshie

3:05 p.m. ET: Vinny Del Negro, Roger Clemens, Derek Lowe

No. 10 Tee

12:54 p.m. ET: Kyle Fuller, Charles Woodson

1:03 p.m. ET: Sterling Sharpe, Marcus Allen, Doug Pederson

1:12 p.m. ET: Joe Don Rooney, Jay DeMarcus, Bret Baier

1:21 p.m. ET: Emmitt Smith, Jerome Bettis

1:30 p.m. ET: Brian McCann, Chase Utley, Derek Carr

1:39 p.m. ET: Matt Nagy, Mike Vrabel, Sean McDermott

1:48 p.m. ET: Alex Smith, Sean Payton, Brian Kelly

1:57 p.m. ET: Kyle Williams, Andrew Whitworth, Robbie Gould

2:06 p.m. ET: Alfonso Ribeiro, Dylan Dreyer, Jay Bilas

2:15 p.m. ET: Golden Tate, Kyle Rudolph, Adam Thielen

2:24 p.m. ET: Jack Wagner, Jim McMahon, Steve Young

2:33 p.m. ET: Dan Quayle, Joe Theismann, Ryan Fitzpatrick

2:42 p.m. ET: John O'Hurley, Al Michaels, Doug Flutie

2:51 p.m. ET: Brian Baumgartner, Ray Romano, Kevin Nealon

3 p.m. ET: Charles Barkley, Rob Riggle, Larry the Cable Guy

Preview

Fish won this tournament for the first time in 2020, dethroning Romo, who had won the event in each of the previous two years. However, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was among the leaders at the end of two rounds, at which point he withdrew because of a left wrist injury.

If Romo had stayed healthy, he could have completed an American Century Championship three-peat. Although he didn't do that, he will look to win his third title in four years when he returns to the tournament.

Whenever Romo competes in this type of golf event, he's always among the top contenders because he's proved to be an excellent golfer since retiring from the NFL following the 2016 season.

There's some strong competition at the American Century Championship, but there's also a few participants who play for fun. However, you can count on Romo always taking it seriously and doing his best to try to win.

"Whether I'm playing against other golfers or athletes, it's really about trying to go out and compete and win and improve," Romo said, per Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net. "Every day you go out and play golf, you're learning."

Fish and Mulder are among the other participants who have strong chances of winning the championship. Another top contender is Curry, who always impresses when he plays in this tournament.

The Golden State Warriors point guard has never won the American Century Championship, but he's finished fourth three times, including in 2020, when he carded the best third round of any golfer in the field.

Not only should Curry play three strong rounds of golf this year, but he should also have fun while doing so. That's because he will be playing alongside his father, Dell, who is also a frequent participant in the event, as well as his brother, Seth, who is playing in the tournament for the first time.

Steph is likely going to play well. Dell could also have a strong performance after tying for seventh last year. And don't count out Seth, as Dell said his younger son has turned into an "avid golfer."

"He's going to hold his own, no doubt," Dell Curry said, per Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle. "He's able to drive it, good soft hands, good short game, and that will really help him in Tahoe, especially with the quick green."

Another person to keep an eye on could be Mahomes, as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will be seeking a better result than he had in the 2020 American Century Championship, his first appearance in the tournament. He tied for 38th, although his final round was his strongest of the event.

Mahomes seems to have improved his golf game since then too. On Thursday, GOLF.com shared a video of Mahomes hitting a 347-yard drive during the event's Long Drive Competition. If he displays that type of power during the championship, it could set him up to have a surprise showing.