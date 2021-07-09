BIG3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 10 Weekend

BIG3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 10 WeekendJuly 9, 2021
Get ready for some exciting three-on-three basketball action over the summer because the BIG3 is back.
The league, which was co-founded by Ice Cube in 2017, didn't have a season in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. But this year, the BIG3 returns for its fourth campaign, and there are some notable names coming back to the league, as well as quite a few fresh faces.
The BIG3 features 12 teams and will have an eight-week regular season, beginning with a full slate of games this Saturday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The playoffs will begin Aug. 28, with the championship game set for Sept. 4. The entire postseason will take place in the Bahamas.
The 2021 season is set to get underway Saturday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the action.
Week 1 Schedule
Saturday, July 10
Enemies vs. Power, 12:30 p.m. ET
Triplets vs. Bivouac, 1:15 p.m. ET
Killer 3s vs. Trilogy, 3 p.m. ET
Tri-State vs. 3 Headed Monsters, 3:40 p.m. ET
Ball Hogs vs. 3's Company, 4:20 p.m. ET
Ghost Ballers vs. Aliens, 5 p.m. ET
Viewing information: CBS/Paramount+ (12:30-3 p.m. ET); Triller/FITE (3-8 p.m. ET)
Complete rosters for all 12 teams can be found at BIG3.com.
Can Triplets Repeat as BIG3 Champions?
In three BIG3 seasons, three different teams have won the championship. Triplets were the most recent champion, capturing the title in 2019 behind head coach Lisa Leslie and BIG3 MVP Joe Johnson. That also happened to be their inaugural season.
Leslie and Johnson are both back to lead Triplets this year, and Johnson, who is serving as the team's captain, will have some other former NBA players alongside him, including co-captains Jannero Pargo and Al Jefferson.
Triplets dominated the BIG3 in 2019, going 9-1 en route to the title. So they will likely be among the championship favorites this season, especially considering the 40-year-old Johnson has proved he can still play at a high level.
However, Triplets will need to get off to a strong start before thinking about a championship repeat. They open the season against Bivouac, who return their leading scorer (Will Bynum) and captain (Josh Smith) from their inaugural campaign in 2019.
Killer 3s Looking to Win Their 1st Championship
Killer 3s have been part of the BIG3 since the league's first season, and they have gotten better each year. They went 2-6 in 2017, 3-5 in 2018 and 6-4 while reaching the championship game in 2019.
Now, Killer 3s will look to take another step forward by winning their first BIG3 title. But they will have to do so without one of their key players from two years ago, as Stephen Jackson left to become the head coach of Trilogy, whom Killer 3s will be playing in the first game of the season Saturday.
However, Killer 3s are still being coached by Charles Oakley, and they have some talented players on their roster, including Frank Nitty, Josh Powell and Donte Greene. So they should have a strong chance to be among the top teams in the BIG3 again this season.
But Trilogy will be a tough Week 1 opponent. With Jackson now at the helm, they return Jarrett Jack, Amir Johnson and Qyntel Woods to their roster.
Young Leads Enemies' Overhauled Roster in 2021
While many of the top players in the BIG3 have already played in the league before, there are some rookies who will have a chance to make an impact in 2021. Among them is 12-year NBA veteran Nick Young, who will be the captain of Enemies.
Young isn't the only new face on Enemies roster this season. They added Isaiah Austin and Jordan Hill in the BIG3 SuperDraft, and former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas is the team's new head coach.
Enemies struggled during their inaugural season in 2019, going 3-5 and finishing 11th in the regular-season standings. But with so much new talent on the team this year, headlined by Young, they could be in store for a turnaround campaign.
And Young appears ready to join the league, based on a recent tweet. At the very least, expect Swaggy P to bring some fun and excitement to the BIG3 this season.