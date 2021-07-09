BIG3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 10 Weekend

0 of 4

RICH SCHULTZ/Associated Press

Get ready for some exciting three-on-three basketball action over the summer because the BIG3 is back.

The league, which was co-founded by Ice Cube in 2017, didn't have a season in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. But this year, the BIG3 returns for its fourth campaign, and there are some notable names coming back to the league, as well as quite a few fresh faces.

The BIG3 features 12 teams and will have an eight-week regular season, beginning with a full slate of games this Saturday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The playoffs will begin Aug. 28, with the championship game set for Sept. 4. The entire postseason will take place in the Bahamas.

The 2021 season is set to get underway Saturday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the action.