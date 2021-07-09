5 Reasons Why the nWo Has Everlasting Appeal 25 Years Later

1 of 5

When fans tuned into WCW Monday Nitro during the height of the New World Order, they never really knew what they were going to get. Renegade invaders portrayed as WWE operatives sent to destroy the company, the nWo would often come from out of nowhere to attack the company's top and brightest stars.

They were brutal and came across as real in a way much of the professional wrestling product at the time did not. It was easy to invest in because it blurred the line between reality and fiction. It felt real, something WCW president Eric Bischoff has repeatedly touted across different platforms as key to the faction's effectiveness and success.

Who will ever forget Kevin Nash and Scott Hall stalking prey around the back lot of Universal Studios, beating down Arn Anderson and throwing Rey Mysterio head-first into a production truck like a lawn dart?

The unpredictability and uncertainty of what was to come next kept fans glued to television screens every Monday night. Considering the monotonous predictability of pro wrestling shows in the decades that followed, it is no real surprise that fans long for (and celebrate) a faction that was anything but.