NBA Mock Draft 2021: Opening-Round Predictions and Rising Prospects to Watch

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Trey Murphy III spent his first two seasons at Rice. His third and final college campaign saw him handling third scorer duties on a good-not-great Virginia team that was bounced out of the NCAA tournament's opening round.

That didn't exactly force a ton of spotlight time his way. But now that he's spending more time in front of scouts, they're learning just how much there is to like.

"Scouts could see Murphy rise into the top 20 with his convincing shooting stroke for a 6'9", switchable defender," B/R's Jonathan Wasserman reported. "He's an easy plug-and-play stretch forward with a translatable core skill and valued archetype."

Murphy averaged 2.2 triples per contest on 40.1 percent shooting for his career. He's not a shot creator, but as a jumbo shooter offering flexibility on defense, he doesn't have to be to get scouts excited about his future.