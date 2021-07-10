American Century Golf: Patrick Mahomes, Steph Curry Day 2 Tee Times, TV Schedule

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry and Super Bowl LIV champ Patrick Mahomes were undoubtedly the star attractions for Friday's opening round of the American Century Championship, but all eyes were on Mike Modano after he delivered the tournament's first double eagle.

The hockey Hall of Famer's albatross on the par-five No. 18 put him in a tie at the top the leaderboard with John Smoltz.

"I can't believe it! I can't believe it!" Modano told the Associated Press. "My eyesight is shot at 51. So I'm, like, 'I can't see things halfway off the club.' [Playing partner T.J. Oshie] went crazy. And some people over by the side went nuts. I was like, man, 'That may have went in.' So, pretty cool."

In addition to Curry, Mahomes, Modano and Smoltz, 84 other celebrities descended upon Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada, for the much-anticipated 54-hole celebrity golf tournament, which is in its 32nd year.

After the first round came to a close, Curry is in eigth place on the leaderboard with 21 points, while Mahomes is in 44th place. Charles Barkley, who is famous for his unorthodox swing, is tied for 81st place with minus-16 points.

Here's a quick look at what to expect for the second day of action.

American Century Championship Information

TV: Second round (Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC); third round (Sunday, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Live Stream: All rounds will be streamed at NBC Sports Live.

2nd-Round Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

7:54 a.m.: Roger Clemens, Tom Glavine, Robbie Gould

8:03 a.m.: Canelo, TJ Oshie, Derek Carr

8:12 a.m.: Seth Curry, Larry Fitzgerald, Brian Urlacher

8:21 a.m.: Bret Saberhagen, Joe Don Rooney, Michael Pena

8:30 a.m.: Joe Theismann, Kevin Millar, Andrew Whitworth

8:39 a.m.: Doug Pederson, Dell Curry, David Wells

8:48 a.m.: Brian McCann, Alfonso Ribeiro, Kelly Slater

8:57 a.m.: Patrick Peterson, Jerry Rice, Sterling Sharpe

9:06 a.m.: Jerome Bettis, Carson Palmer, Mardy Fish

9:15 a.m.: Aaron Rodgers, Alex Smith, Adam Thielen

9:24 a.m.: Patrick Mahomes II, Travis Kelce, Justin Timberlake

9:33 a.m.: Mark Mulder, Ray Allen, Tim Wakefield

9:42 a.m.: Tony Romo, Stephen Curry, Annika Sorenstam

9:51 a.m.: Kyle Williams, Vinny Del Negro, Joe Pavelski

10:00 a.m.: Jack Wagner, Mike Modano, John Smoltz

No. 10 Tee

7:49 a.m.: CC Sabathia, Vince Carter

7:58 a.m.: Kevin Nealon, Al Michaels

8:07 a.m.: Jay Bilas, Kyle Fuller, Joe Mauer

8:16 a.m.: Joe Buck, Brian Kelly, Golden Tate

8:25 a.m.: Brian Baumgartner, Chase Utley, Rob Riggle

8:34 a.m.: Derek Lowe, Greg Maddux, AJ Hawk

8:43 a.m.: Jim McMahon, Bret Baier, Kira K. Dixon

8:52 a.m.: Matt Nagy, Shane Victorino, Kyle Lowry

9:01 a.m.: Steve Young, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dan Quayle

9:10 a.m.: Marcus Allen, Larry the Cable Guy, Mike Vrabel

9:19 a.m.: Sean Payton, Emmitt Smith, Charles Woodson

9:28 a.m.: Doug Flutie, John O'Hurley, Ray Romano

9:37 a.m.: Jimmy Rollins, Jay DeMarcus, Kyle Rudolph

9:46 a.m.: Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck, Demarcus Ware

9:55 a.m.: Charles Barkley, Sean McDermott, Dylan Dreyer

All times ET.

Saturday Preview

Last year's winner, Mardy Fish, is in 13th place after the first round, so he's got some ground to cover to get to the top of the leaderboard.

Smoltz has yet to win at Edgewood Tahoe. He's eager to change that and is off to a great start, having made five birdies Friday.

"It's awesome. I absolutely love it. With that comes a little bit of nerves," Smotlz told Jim Krajewski of the Reno Gazette Journal. "The beauty of today, our group was Joe Buck and Joe Mauer and the pace was consistent. So it didn't feel like the 30-minute, 20-minute waits, which really helps me because of my body."

With 25 points and a one-point lead over two-time winner Jack Wagner, Smoltz has a legitimate chance to be in the lead come the end of the third round Sunday. And he's desperate to make that happen, telling Krajewski:

"I think they thought I was crazy, my life would be incomplete if I don't win Tahoe. They're like, 'you can't be serious,'. I'm serious. This is the event I've always wanted. It's followed my career. I'm supposed to win a Cy Young, and finally did in '96. But you're always trying to feel like, when people tell you should win or win a Cy Young and you're not doing it, even though my expectations are higher — it's the same feeling here. It's like, oh, I can't believe you haven't won yet. All my buddies back home. I want to be the oldest winner and I can kind of shut them up."

Curry is joined by his father, Dell, and younger brother, Seth, who are in 23rd and 36th place, respectively. The trio may not be favorites to win it, but they are having their own brand of fun, which includes a side bet that whoever plays the worst has to jump in Lake Tahoe.

"When we got to the course [Wednesday], one of the first questions [Seth] asked wasn't about golf. It was where do you guys jump in the lake here?" Dell Curry told Krajewski.

Modano, Smoltz and Wagner will be teeing off last Saturday, which naturally makes them the players to watch. But when it comes to entertainment value, there's no show better than Barkley, his swing and his wagers.

"Yeah, I got a lot of money on me," Barkley told Golf Channel. "Really excited about it. I just got to finish in the top 70. And it's gonna be a really nice payday. I'm excited about that."