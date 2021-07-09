The Biggest Looming Decision for Every NHL Team Before 2021 Offseason Begins

2 of 6

Scott Kane/Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks: Formulate an Expansion Draft Strategy

The rules for exposing players to the prying transactional eyes of the Seattle Kraken are simple: Each team can deem seven forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender as protected or eight skaters and one goaltender. The Blackhawks have promising young talent at forward who will need to be considered, as will the future of defenseman Duncan Keith, who's reportedly asked for a trade.

Colorado Avalanche: Determine Brandon Saad's Worth

Saad is a 28-year-old winger with multiple Stanley Cups on his resume who scored 15 goals in 44 games with the Avalanche after arriving in a trade from Chicago. He scored seven more goals in 10 playoff games and is an unrestricted free agent coming off a six-year, $36 million deal. The Avs have several other impending free agents, and GM Joe Sakic has to make the call on whether Saad is worth it.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Settle the Seth Jones Situation

With one season remaining on a six-year deal worth better than $32 million, Jones has apparently made it clear he wants to try his hand at free agency rather than making a long-term commitment to the Blue Jackets. If they can't find a common ground with the player's representatives, it'll be the task of GM Jarmo Kekalainen to get something for Jones before he walks for free.

Dallas Stars: Make a Play for the Right Free Agent(s)

Coming off a berth in the Stanley Cup Final, the 2020-21 Stars fell off precipitously. And while much of that can be traced back to injuries and the effects of COVID-19, some of it was also thanks to the team's standing as the 18th-best scoring team in a 31-team league. Adding someone on the level of Taylor Hall, for example, could make an immediate positive impact on those numbers.

Detroit Red Wings: Decide How to Make a Splash at the Draft

No, they won't draft first overall. Or even in the top five. But the Red Wings do have the ability to alter their look this summer with the sheer number of picks they possess. Detroit will pick at slot Nos. 6 and 22 in the first round, supplement with another seven picks in the subsequent three rounds and make 12 picks overall. Using them to select new Red Wings or as trade sweeteners is a big opportunity.

Edmonton Oilers: Pull the Trigger on Contract Buyouts?

The Oilers have the best player in the NHL and another guy who was the MVP in 2019-20. They have got a defenseman who was seventh in Norris Trophy voting too. But it amounted to zero playoff wins, and the fans are restless in Edmonton. Clearing cap room—James Neal, Mikko Koskinen and/or Kyle Turris, perhaps—would enable acquisitions to improve both defense and depth scoring.