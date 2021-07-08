76ers' Ideal 2021 NBA Mock Draft

0 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

For the second time in three seasons, the Philadelphia 76ers fell a game short of reaching the Eastern Conference Finals.

But this postseason exit felt different.

In 2019, when they fell to the eventual champion Toronto Raptors, the Sixers were undoubtedly a team on the rise with presumably their best basketball ahead of them. Now, they have arrived as full-fledged contenders, but the clock is ticking to realize their championship potential. This roster is pricey already, and the payroll will balloon with what feels like an inevitable supermax extension looming for Joel Embiid.

The championship window is open now, but they'll need a productive offseason to break through it.

That process (no pun intended) begins on draft night, where they hold a pair of picks (Nos. 28 and 50) to use or put into a trade. We'll map out the ideal prospect at each selection spot, then identify the player they should be going after if they move the picks.