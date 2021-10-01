Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Exits vs. Brewers with Forearm Injury

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been removed from Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers with a forearm injury.

Per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and a team trainer visited Kershaw after the left-hander allowed a second-inning RBI double to Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong. The southpaw then exited the game, and right-handed relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol took over.

Injuries have become a problem for Kershaw in recent years. He's had at least one stint on the injured list in each of the past six seasons, including from July 7 to September 13 this season with elbow inflammation.

In addition to Kershaw's health woes, the Dodgers have been banged up most of the year as they look to defend their World Series title. Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger, AJ Pollock, Corey Seager, Dustin May and Victor Gonzalez have all spent time on the injured list.

The front office did address some of those issues prior to the trade deadline by acquiring Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals.

Despite having to navigate those injuries, Dave Roberts still has the Dodgers heading to the playoffs.

The Dodgers' 103-56 record ranks second in MLB, but the team with the top record happens to reside in the same division in the 105-54 San Francisco Giants.