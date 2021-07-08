Yankees' 2021 MLB Draft Guide and Top Prospects to Target

0 of 3

Andy Altenburger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Yankees have the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft, and that opens the door for them to go a lot of different directions based on who falls.

It's the highest pick the Yankees have had since they rolled the dice on South Carolina right-hander Clarke Schmidt coming off Tommy John surgery with the No. 17 pick in the 2017 draft.

The only other time they had the No. 20 pick, they selected left-hander Eric Milton in 1996, and he went on to enjoy a solid MLB career with the Minnesota Twins after he was traded as a prospect in the Chuck Knoblauch blockbuster a year later.

Who might the Yankees be targeting this time around?

Ahead we've broken down three prospects who should be on their radar when their pick comes up in the 2021 MLB draft.

The 2021 MLB draft will kick off on Sunday, July 11, with the event coinciding with All-Star Weekend in Colorado and spanning three days and 20 rounds.