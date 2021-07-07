Capital One's The Match: Best Trash Talk, Highlights and Funniest Moments

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Everybody knew there was going to be plenty of trash talk during the latest edition of Capital One's The Match. You can't put four of the most competitive athletes in the world on the same golf course and expect anything less.

On Tuesday, 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers defeated six-time major winner Phil Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady 3 and2 at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

But some of the best moments had nothing to do with the golf being played. The trash talk wasn't limited to the four players either.

DeChambeau, Rodgers, Mickelson and Brady were all mic'd up for the TNT broadcast, which also featured some well-known guests calling in throughout the match. Among them was Rob Gronkowski, Brady's Buccaneers teammate.

Gronkowski wanted to make sure that Brady is getting ready for training camp later this month and that he wasn't distracted by his offseason activities. Brady assured him that wouldn't be an issue while noting who he was playing golf against.

"I'm studying my competition. Look, I'm 30 yards away from Aaron, who's the leader of the Packers—I think," Brady said.

Rodgers' relationship with the Packers may not be in the best condition right now. The quarterback hasn't been participating in the team's offseason activities to this point, and it's unknown whether he'll be back in Green Bay this fall.

Gronkowski didn't leave without giving Rodgers a jab of his own.

"You're studying the wrong guy, man. Aaron looks more lazy now than I did in retirement," Gronkowski said.

The broadcast wasn't going to end without Rodgers being directly asked about his football status at some point. It's a question that's been on everybody's mind this offseason, and it's one that still doesn't have an answer.

Will Rodgers be playing for the Packers during the 2021 season?

"Yeah, I don't know. We'll see," Rodgers told TNT's Brian Anderson.

As for the golf being played, there was plenty of exciting action. After the first nine holes, the two teams were tied. But DeChambeau and Rodgers pulled ahead with birdies at the 10th, 11th and 12th holes.

Brady and Mickelson birdied the 15th to get a point back. However, DeChambeau and Rodgers put things away on the 16th with another birdie. And while many of the best shots of the day came from the professional golfers, it was Rodgers who sank the winning putt:

Rodgers wasn't the only quarterback who impressed. Brady had some great swings of his own, most notably a 392-yard drive on the third hole:

While trash talk was prevalent, Brady also did some subtle flexing. As pointed out by ESPN's Tom VanHaaren, Brady's golf balls highlighted the seven Super Bowls he's won during his NFL career:

Mickelson is the only person who has participated in all four iterations of Capital One's The Match. He's now 0-2 with Brady as his teammate.

However, Brady could return at some point for another one of these charity events. He may have lost another appearance at Capital One's The Match, but he had some high points in both and brought plenty of fun to the matchup.

DeChambeau and Rodgers had never played in one of these events. However, after their impressive showing as teammates this time, perhaps they could team up again in the future.