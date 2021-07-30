Giannis Antetokounmpo Won't Need Offseason Surgery on Knee Injury, Bucks GM Says

Matt York/Associated Press

Injuries were a prevalent storyline for Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2020-21 playoffs. But they won't be this offseason.

Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst told reporters the two-time MVP won't need offseason surgery on the left knee he injured during the playoffs.

"He's fine," Horst said. "I can't explain it, but he's fine."

The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo suffered a hyperextended left knee in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals and missed the team's wins in Games 5-6. He was a major question mark heading into the NBA Finals, though he was able to play in Game 1 and posted 20 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in the 118-105 loss.

"I thought I would be out for a year," he told reporters.

"It was tough," Antetokounmpo added on making his way back on the court for Game 1 after the injury. "Obviously I had to do my best to get back. Listen to my medical staff. I did the right treatment. Took care of my body and supported my teammates, and now I'm back."

A healthy Greek Freak proved crucial for the Bucks as they went on to defeat the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals, averaging 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and five assists per game in this postseason, numbers that the Bucks simply can't replace. His performance in the clinching Game 6—50 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks, two assists and 17-of-19 shooting from the free-throw line—is already the stuff of legends.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

And the good news only continues in Milwaukee, as Antetokounmpo will avoid any surgery and recovery time that might have otherwise threatened to linger into the fall.