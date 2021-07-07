UFC 264 Gambler's Guide to McGregor-Poirier 3 and More

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

What: UFC 264

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

When: July 10

How to Watch: ESPN+

What's at Stake: Welcome back to the circus, MMA fans.

The most recognizable face in combat sports gets back to his competitive happy place—an Octagon in front of a capacity crowd in the Las Vegas desert—to take part in the first trilogy of his 13-year pro career.

Notorious Irish firebrand Conor McGregor gets back together with two-time foe Dustin Poirier in the main event atop the UFC 264 pay-per-view show from the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

It's the first U.S. appearance for McGregor since January 2020.

He stopped Poirier in one round in their first meeting seven years ago at UFC 178, but had the roles reversed when the Louisianan rallied from a rough start to finish him in Round 2 at UFC 257 in January.

The show is the company's eighth PPV event of 2021 and will be broadcast live at 10 p.m. ET.

McGregor-Poirier 3 headlines a 13-bout card that'll also include myriad up-and-comers, familiar veterans and others simply hoping to boost their profiles for the next time around. The B/R combat and gambling teams got together to assess how the fights are likely to go and where possibilities for profit might be found.