Biggest Potential Reaches in the 2021 NBA Draft

Projected range: No. 15-35

A third-year jump earned Ayo Dosunmu first-team All-American honors. But scouts and executives shouldn't necessarily expect his college success to seamlessly carry over to the NBA.

It's tough to pinpoint Dosunmu's most translatable skill. He lacks a tight handle, quickness off the dribble and a traditional point guard feel for facilitating offense.

How well will he be able to separate? Dosunmu's lack of explosiveness could make it difficult for him to blow by and finish. His touch on floaters was off, with his 23.8 percent mark on runners (42 attempts) ranking as one of the worst among draft prospects.

He also attempted only 3.3 three-pointers per 40 minutes, although he knocked them down at a 39.0 percent clip. Between the lack of volume, inconsistent fluidity and weak elevation on his shot, his shooting is still a question mark.

Illinois gave Dosunmu the freedom to dominate the ball. But off the ball, where he'll spend more time in the NBA, he graded in the 33rd percentile as a spot-up player and 20th percentile as a cutter.

I wouldn't bet against Dosunmu eventually cracking a rotation. But without any distinguishable qualities, it wouldn't be surprising if he becomes a replaceable guard who struggles to secure long-term deals.