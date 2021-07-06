Capital One's The Match: Tee Time, Rules, TV Schedule, Live-Stream Info

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Tom Brady got the best of Aaron Rodgers back in January, when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. Brady and the Bucs went on to win the Super Bowl, while Rodgers, the 2020 NFL MVP, and the Packers fell short.

Now, the two quarterbacks are going head-to-head again. But this time, it won't be on a football field. It will be on a golf course instead.

Brady and Rodgers are participating in Capital One's The Match, which is set to take place Tuesday at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont. Brady is paired with six-time major winner Phil Mickelson, while Rodgers will be playing alongside 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

While DeChambeau and Rodgers are participating in one of these events for the first time, Mickelson and Brady are former teammates having lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity in May 2020.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into Tuesday's event.

Event Information

Date: Tuesday, July 6

Start Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNTDrama.com

Rules, Preview

If you've watched previous iterations of Capital One's The Match, the rules are going to be a little different this time. The duos of Mickelson/Brady and DeChambeau/Rodgers will be playing a modified alternate-shot format, but it should be simple to follow.

Each of the four will be hitting a tee shot every hole. However, each duo will only play one ball from there. For example, if DeChambeau hits a better drive than Rodgers, they will play DeChambeau's ball from there, with the Packers QB taking the next shot.

At that point, the partners will alternate shots. It's also match play, so whichever duo posts the better score on a hole will get the point for that hole.

DeChambeau and Rodgers are the favorites to win, and a big reason for that is DeChambeau's driving ability. He's averaging 321.9 yards per drive during the 2021 PGA Tour season, which ranks first among all golfers, ahead of second-place Rory McIlroy (318.7).

Meanwhile, Mickelson ranks 50th at 301.8 yards per drive. So if DeChambeau is hitting long, booming drives, it will put him and Rodgers in better positions to have success.

How do the quarterbacks stack up on the greens? Well, both have shown promise in the past. Rodgers participates in the American Century Championship celebrity tournament every year, while Brady has competed in a Capital One's The Match event before.

But it appears Brady and Rodgers have also played one-on-one in the past, as Brady told reporters last October of a golf matchup between the two.

"He beat me on the golf course, which I didn't like," Brady said at the time, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "We played nine holes of golf and he made a putt at the end to win, so I was a little pissed about that. ... I always enjoy my time around him. Still trying to get him back on the golf course, though."

Now, Brady is going to get that chance. He'll also get an opportunity to redeem himself after he and Mickelson lost to Woods and Manning last year, when Brady got off to a slow start.

Of course, these events are about more than the golf. The four participants will be playing to raise money for a number of charities, and there's sure to be plenty of trash talking. We'll get to hear all of it, too, as they'll all be mic'd up for the TNT broadcast, so that will be entertaining to watch.