49ers Players Who Can Climb Depth Chart with Impressive Camp

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The road to a potential bounce-back season for the San Francisco 49ers begins on July 27. That's when the team holds its first practice of training camp in Santa Clara, California, as it starts to prepare for the 2021 campaign.

After going 6-10 last year, the 49ers made some changes to their roster this offseason, including bringing in a fresh wave of young talent in the draft. They're going to be building around some new players, hoping they can get back to having success following a disappointing 2020.

While training camp is an opportunity to get a first look at new players, it's also a time for returning players to get back in the swing of things—and some of them will need to secure a spot on the roster.

With training camp approaching, here's a look at several San Francisco players to watch, as they could potentially climb the team's depth chart with impressive showings.