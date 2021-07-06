Ranking the Top 10 NFL Offseason Dominoes Left to Fall Before 2021 Season Starts

10 of 10

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Like there was any chance No. 1 would be something else.

The future of Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay isn't a domino. It's a 12-story monolith towering above the NFL.

Rodgers is arguably the best quarterback the Packers have ever had. He's the reigning NFL MVP after throwing for 4,299 yards and a league-high 48 touchdowns against five interceptions in 2020. In each of the past two seasons, he has led the Pack to a 13-3 record and the NFC Championship Game.

With Rodgers, Green Bay is probably the primary challenger to Tampa Bay in the NFC. With all due respect to 2020 first-rounder Jordan Love, without Rodgers, the team would be hard-pressed to make the playoffs.

There has been at least a glimmer of sunshine amid all the doom and gloom in Titletown. According to B/R's Mike Chiari, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on SportsCenter that Rodgers and team have had some "early" talks.

But so far, there has been nothing to indicate that any positions have changed. Rodgers wants to be traded. The Packers have no intention of acquiescing. And Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports wrote that he doesn't expect there to be much blinking in the near future:

"I don't expect to hear anything out of Rodgers' camp until the start of camp, and maybe not even then. He isn't worried about fines – he will be made more than whole whether that ends up in a redone deal in Green Bay or a new contract as part of a trade. I suspect he will let Cheesehead Nation get a nice look at what this offense looks like without him this summer – it will only end up strengthening his position – and then perhaps he will change his tune and come in on a horse made of Cheddar cheese to save their season. Or maybe he'll sit out til they trade him. Regardless, I don't see him flinching at all in the next few weeks."

The smart money should be on Rodgers starting for the Packers in Week 1 with a reworked deal (and a fat chunk of bonus cheddar in his wallet). But until this last domino finally falls, the whole league is holding its breath.