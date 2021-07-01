X

    Report: Davante Adams 'Expected' to Talk 'Massive' Contract; 'a Priority' for Packers

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJuly 1, 2021

    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    Signing Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams to a contract extension is reportedly a "priority" for the Green Bay Packers ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

    ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Thursday on SportsCenter that Adams, who's entering the final season of a four-year, $58 million contract, is expected to get a "massive" new deal:

    "Davante Adams and the Packers are expected to try to come to an agreement on a massive contract extension. He will likely be the highest-paid receiver in the league at some point. Most evaluators I talk to believe he is the very best at that position right now. So, he's a priority for the Packers, whether Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback or Jordan Love. The problem is Rodgers' contract has been an albatross for that team, it's hindered them from doing some other contracts and things they want to do with the team-building standpoint. So, they've got to shake that out first. They're willing to give Rodgers probably whatever he wants right now."

