Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Packers 'Had Some Early Talks' with QB Ahead of July 2 Deadline

The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have reportedly had some discussions amid Rodgers' unhappiness with the organization.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler during a Thursday morning appearance on SportsCenter, the talks between the Packers and Rodgers are "early" and there has been "nothing substantial" yet.

Rodgers has until Friday to opt out of the 2021 NFL season if he so chooses, although there hasn't yet been any indication that he plans to do so.

