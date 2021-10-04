Trae Young: 'I'll Be Good' After Suffering Quad Injury in Hawks' Preseason Loss

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young expressed optimism after exiting Monday's preseason game against the Miami Heat with a right quad contusion.

"I'll be good," Young told Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution after Atlanta's 125-99 loss. "Trust me."

Hawks coach Nate McMillan did not have an update on Young's status, saying he was only told the guard wasn't able to return to the game. He did, however, add that he "wasn't going to bring him back even if he could."

Young had 14 points (5-of-15 from the field) and three assists in 18 minutes of action prior to exiting.

Injuries haven't been an issue for Young throughout his career, though he was hurt down the stretch last season.

Young missed Games 4 and 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals with a bone bruise in his right foot. The Hawks were able to win Game 4, but the Milwaukee Bucks took a 3-2 series lead with a 123-112 win in Game 5.

The All-Star returned to the lineup for Game 6 with the Hawks needing a win to keep their season alive, but he was unable to prevent the Bucks from winning the series.

Young's first postseason was a triumph for him and the organization. The 23-year-old was averaging 29.8 points and 9.5 assists in 15 games before injuring his foot. He scored 14 points and dished out nine assists in Game 6 against the Bucks.

McMillan indicated that he was willing to take the cautious approach with Young, given it's only the preseason. It's unclear if Young will be able to play in Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Atlanta has three preseason contests remaining, closing out the exhibition slate on Oct. 14 against Miami.