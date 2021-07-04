Top Trades, Landing Spots for the Flames' Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau

0 of 6

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

These are frustrating times for fans of the Calgary Flames.

Not only has the team won just one championship since relocating from Atlanta in 1980, but recent years have been particularly fruitless, yielding a single official playoff series victory since a Game 7 loss to the Tampa Bay Lighting in the Stanley Cup Final 17 years ago.

This year's team missed the tournament entirely after finishing fifth in the seven-team North Division.

But it's not as if the Flames haven't had players.

Jarome Iginla played most of his 16 NHL seasons in Calgary on the way to the Hall of Fame, goalie Miikka Kiprusoff won a Vezina Trophy in 2005-06 and the current group that calls the Scotiabank Saddledome home includes two stars included in a collection of the league's best players prior to the 2020-21 season.

Left wingers Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau claimed spots No. 40 and 50, respectively, on that list and were two of the team's top three scorers this season, combining for 35 goals and 92 points.

Given the rampant underachievement, though, they are also two of the biggest trade targets.

Both players have been the subject of trade rumors as general manager Brad Treliving tries to assemble a roster that's capable of title contention, or at least the sort of consistency that yielded 15 playoff berths and 11 series wins in the first 16 seasons in Alberta's most populous city.

The idea that teammates who have combined for six All-Star Game appearances might be on the move prompted the B/R hockey writing gang to shift into overdrive, and we compiled a list including a handful of places that either forward could conceivably wind up if Treliving strikes the right deal.

