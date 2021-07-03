Capital One's The Match: Odds for Mickelson, Brady vs. DeChambeau, Rodgers

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

When Phil Mickelson teamed up with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as golf partners last year, the duo came up short. They lost to Tiger Woods and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning in Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity on May 24, 2020.

Now, Mickelson and Brady are teaming back up. They'll be facing Bryson DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the fourth edition of Capital One's The Match at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana, on Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET on TNT.

Mickelson has participated in all of the Capital One's The Match events. And he's coming off his first win, as he teamed with NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley to defeat Manning and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry in Capital One's The Match: Champions for Change last November.

But this time, Mickelson and Brady will be facing a tough task in going up against the DeChambeau/Rodgers duo. Here's a look at the latest odds for the event.

Latest Odds

DeChambeau/Rodgers: -167 (bet $167 to win $100)

Mickelson/Brady: +125 (bet $100 to win $125)

Via DraftKings Sportsbook

Preview

Like past editions of Capital One's The Match, the four athletes will be playing for charity. They'll be mic'd up, and there will be a ton of friendly banter and trash talk between both sides. It will be fun and entertaining to watch for those reasons alone.

But make no mistake about it: Each of these pairs is going to want to win.

DeChambeau is known for his long, booming drives, as the 27-year-old has increased his power in recent years and become one of the top golfers on the PGA Tour. He's currently at No. 6 in the Official World Golf Ranking, and he may only keep getting better.

And he's also not going to let Mickelson show him up in the best aspect of his golf game.

"Phil outdrive me at The Match? There is no way," DeChambeau told Golfweek's Steve DiMeglio in May. "That week I'm coming out with the long driver, and I'll have the spin rate dialed in, and there's no chance he'll ever get close to my ball speed."

DeChambeau has a pretty strong partner, too. Rodgers may spend his Sundays in the fall on the gridiron, but he's no stranger to the greens, especially around this time of year.

The Packers quarterback has played in the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament held each July in Lake Tahoe, in the past. That includes in 2020, when he finished 16th among 71 participants. (For comparison, Barkley placed 69th in that tournament.)

So it makes sense why DeChambeau and Rodgers are the favorites to win this edition of Capital One's The Match. Although Mickelson and Brady will not be easy to beat.

Mickelson may be 51, but he's proved of late that he can still play golf at a high level. In May, he won the PGA Championship for his first victory at a major tournament since 2013. When he's hitting his shots, he can still be among the best golfers in the field on any given weekend.

Brady may have gotten off to a slow start the last time he teamed with Mickelson for Capital One's The Match, but the Bucs quarterback has shown he can hang his own on the greens.

And it appears he's been putting in some practice, while also starting up the trash talk:

Are Mickelson and Brady gearing up for an upset? Or will DeChambeau and Rodgers dominate this event? Either way, it's going to be another fun matchup to watch.

