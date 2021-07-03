Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2021: Men, Women's All-Time Results and Records

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The Fourth of July is nearly here, so you know what that means: It's time to watch Joey Chestnut eat an inordinate number of hot dogs. It's a tradition that has become as synonymous with the holiday as the American flag, fireworks and backyard cookouts.

Chestnut has won the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest for five straight years and 13 of the past 14. And he's still reaching new heights, as the 75 hot dogs he consumed last year broke his all-time record in the event (previously 74, which he set in 2018).

On Sunday, Chestnut will look to defend his crown while also trying to further extend his record. And as always, there's a good chance the 37-year-old at least gets close.

Meanwhile, the women's competition is guaranteed to crown a new winner this year. Seven-time defending champion Miki Sudo (who ate a record 48.5 hot dogs last year) won't be participating in the contest because she is pregnant with her first child.

Here's the list of complete results from the hot dog eating contest over the years.

All-Time Hot Dog Eating Contest Results

Men's

2020: Joey Chestnut, 75

2019: Joey Chestnut, 71

2018: Joey Chestnut, 74

2017: Joey Chestnut, 72

2016: Joey Chestnut, 70

2015: Matt Stonie, 62

2014: Joey Chestnut, 61

2013: Joey Chestnut, 69

2012: Joey Chestnut, 68

2011: Joey Chestnut, 62

2010: Joey Chestnut, 54

2009: Joey Chestnut, 68

2008: Joey Chestnut, 59

2007: Joey Chestnut, 66

2006: Takeru Kobayashi, 53.75

2005: Takeru Kobayashi, 49

2004: Takeru Kobayashi, 53.5

2003: Takeru Kobayashi, 44.5

2002: Takeru Kobayashi, 50

2001: Takeru Kobayashi, 50

2000: Kazutoyo Arai, 25.125

1999: Steve Keiner, 20.25

1998: Hirofumi Nakajima, 19

1997: Hirofumi Nakajima, 24.5

1996: Ed Krachie, 22.25

1995: Ed Krachie, 19.5

1994: Mike DeVito, 20

1993: Mike DeVito, 17

1992: Frank Dellarosa, 19

1991: Frank Dellarosa, 21.5

1990: Mike DeVito, 16

1989: Jay Green, 15.5

1988: Jay Green, 10

1987: Don Wolfman, 13.5

1986: Mark Heller, 15.5

1985: Oscar Rodriguez, 11.75

1984: Birgit Felden, 9.5

1983: Emil Gomez, 10.5

1982: Steven Abrams, 11

1981: Thomas DeBerry, 11

1980: Paul Siderman and Joe Baldini, 9

1979: Thomas Stash, 19

1978: Manel Hollenback, 10

1974: Roberto Muriel, 10

1972: Jason Schechter, 14

Women's

2020: Miki Sudo, 48.5

2019: Miki Sudo, 31

2018: Miki Sudo, 37

2017: Miki Sudo, 41

2016: Miki Sudo, 38

2015: Miki Sudo, 38

2014: Miki Sudo, 34

2013: Sonya Thomas, 36.75

2012: Sonya Thomas, 45

2011: Sonya Thomas, 40

Results courtesy of Nathan's Famous website.

Can anybody defeat Chestnut this year? It's highly unlikely. Can he set another new record? There's a much stronger possibility of that happening than him losing his crown.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Chestnut's odds to win are -3335, meaning you would need to bet $3,335 in order to win $100. So don't go looking for an upset.

Still, it will be exciting as always to see just how many hot dogs Chestnut can put down during the 10-minute competition. He keeps reaching new heights in the event, as he's eaten at least 70 hot dogs in each of the past five years, a number that nobody had previously consumed in the contest.

But will Chestnut be able to eat more than the 75 he consumed last year?

"I'm hoping I can find that perfect rhythm where I can keep pushing and I'm comfortable," Chestnut said, per Natalie Duddridge of CBS New York. "Hopefully, 76, 77 sounds doable."

This year's contest is going to look more normal than the 2020 edition, which didn't have any fans in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was held indoors in Brooklyn, rather than at its typical outdoor location in Coney Island.

With fans returning in 2021, Chestnut may perform even better.

"Last year was so weird eating in a quiet room. I could hear myself eating. I could hear the guys next to me eating. It was awkward," Chestnut said, per Duddridge. "So I'll be really excited to have an audience yelling at me and then pushing me along."

Sudo's run as the women's champion will be coming to an end, but she's made it known that she hasn't retired. So after giving birth later this year, perhaps she will be back to try to win again in 2022.

As for this year's women's competition, DraftKings Sportsbook gives Michelle Lesco (-1000) the best odds to win. And she has plenty of experience when it comes to this event.

Lesco will be competing in the hot dog contest for the 10th consecutive year as she looks to win the title for the first time. Her previous best finish at the event came in 2017, when she ate 32 hot dogs and placed second behind Sudo.