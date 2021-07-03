NASCAR at Road America 2021: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Drivers

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

On Aug. 12, 1956, Tim Flock won the NASCAR Grand National (which is now the NASCAR Cup Series) race at Road America. It's the only time that NASCAR's premier series has hosted an event at the 14-turn, 4.048-mile road course. Until now.

One Cup Series driver will join Flock as a Road America winner Sunday, when the Jockey Made in America 250 takes place in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Although Road America has only previously hosted one Cup Series race, it's held an annual Xfinity Series event each year since 2010.

There will be a practice session Saturday afternoon, followed by qualifying Sunday morning ahead of the race. That will allow drivers to get some time on a course many of them will not be familiar with.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into Sunday's race.

NASCAR at Road America Information

Date: Sunday, July 4

Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports app

Entry List

Top Odds to Win

Chase Elliott: +250 (bet $100 to win $250)

Kyle Larson: +350

Martin Truex Jr.: +600

Kyle Busch: +800

Joey Logano: +1200

Denny Hamlin: +1400

William Byron: +2200

Alex Bowman: +2500

Ryan Blaney: +3000

Kevin Harvick: +3000

Brad Keselowski: +3500

Christopher Bell: +4000

Kurt Busch: +4000

Austin Cindric: +4000

Complete list available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview

Four drivers in the field have been victorious at Road America in the Xfinity Series: AJ Allmendinger (2013), Michael McDowell (2016), Christopher Bell (2019) and Austin Cindric (2020). However, if any of them plan on getting to Victory Lane on Sunday, they may have to get past Chase Elliott.

Elliott has dominated Cup Series races at road courses of late, winning five of the past seven. That includes his lone victory of the 2021 season, which came at Circuit of the Americas on May 23. And one of his non-wins during that stretch was a second-placed finish at Sonoma in June.

Hendrick Motorsports has been on a roll of late. Before Kyle Busch won at Pocono last time out, the Hendrick team had won seven straight races (including the All-Star Race). Kyle Larson accounted for four of those victories, while Alex Bowman (two) and Elliott (one) also notched wins.

If Hendrick gets back to Victory Lane on Sunday, it could be because of Elliott, who's raced at Road America twice in the Xfinity Series, finishing fourth in both 2014 and 2015.

"I do know continued hard work and continuing to push in the areas that we're pushing in and continuing to work together as a team and push each other to be better," Elliott said of Hendrick's success, per Dustin Long of NBC Sports. "I think we continue to perform at a high level throughout the entire season. That's ultimately what we need to do."

Larson was winless in his first 16 Cup Series races at road courses before racing to victory at Sonoma on June 6. And with the way he's been driving his No. 5 Chevrolet of late, he's a contender to win at any track.

Bowman is one to watch Sunday, having finished in the top 10 in five of his past six races on road courses. He's never won at a road course, though, with his best showing a second-placed finish at the Charlotte Road Course in 2019.

After notching his second victory of the season last time out, Kyle Busch will be looking to win consecutive races for the first time in 2021. He owns four career victories at road courses, although he hasn't won at one since getting to Victory Lane at Sonoma in 2015.

Another driver to keep an eye on is Cindric, who may have a strong chance to earn his first Cup Series victory in his sixth career start. He won the Xfinity Series race at Road America in 2020, a year after finishing second there.

