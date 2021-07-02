Official Rules: Range Battles

Bleacher Report

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. BLEACHER REPORT ACCOUNT AND INTERNET CONNECTION IS REQUIRED.

The RANGE BATTLES Contests ("RANGE BATTLES Contests" or "Contests") are free-to-play contests associated with the live pre-event warm-up show for "Capital One's The Match" entitled RANGE BATTLES scheduled to air on BleacherReport.com, the B/R app, and Sponsor's owned and operated social channels or platforms (e.g., currently anticipated as Bleacher Report's YouTube channel) on July 6, 2021 (the "Show"). Each RANGE BATTLES Contest will be contained to the Show, and prizes for RANGE BATTLES Contests will be awarded to entrants either in response to a Show-related question posed via Sponsor on Sponsor's social media handles, or during the Show on a question-by-question or challenge-by-challenge basis using the questions/challenges presented by the Show hosts throughout the Show (collectively the "Show Challenges") as further described below in these official rules ("Rules").

NAME OF SPONSOR

Bleacher Report, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "Sponsor").

ELIGIBILITY

The Contests are open to legal residents of the 50 United States and District of Columbia, age 18 years or older, except employees, officers, and directors (and their immediate family and household members (whether or not related) of Bleacher Report, Inc. (the "Sponsor") and each of their respective parents, subsidiaries, divisions, trustees, franchisees, participating vendors, distributors, advertising and promotion agencies and affiliated entities (collectively, with the Sponsor, the "Promotion Entities"). Void wherever prohibited by law. The Contests are governed by U.S. law and subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. These Contests are in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with any third-party platform such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. By entering a Contest, you are an entrant and you agree to accept and be bound by all terms of these Official Rules and Regulations ("Official Rules").

HOW TO ENTER, HOW TO WIN, AND SELECTION OF WINNERS

The contest period for the Contests will begin on the earlier of (i) publication date of a Show-related social post by Sponsor posing a Show Challenge question or (ii) the air date of the Show upon announcement by the Show hosts, and will end that same day once all Show Challenges have been completed during the Show prior to The Match ("Pregame Contest Period"). The Show and associated Contests are tentatively scheduled to occur on July 6, 2021. Commencing at the start of the Pregame Contest Period, Sponsor may publish a social post with one or more independent Show Challenges and at the start of the Show, the Show's host will periodically announce one or more independent Show Challenges to be conducted during the Show, and the entry period for each such Show Challenge will begin upon such announcement and continue for one to fifteen (1-15) minutes thereafter or until the specific deadline otherwise stated during the Show or applicable social post. Most Show Challenges will involve entrants responding via comments to prompts or questions presented by the Show hosts in real time within the B/R App, and in order to participate in certain Show Challenges entrants will be required to complete a one-time registration for a Bleacher Report account (if they are not already registered for such an account) and make a one-time selection of a team community (as further specified within the App) prior to entry.

For purposes of each RANGE BATTLES Contests, the Contest will typically consist of up to five (5) separate Show Challenges announced during each Show itself or via announced prior to the Show via a social post on Sponsor's official social media channels. The specific instructions on how to enter a particular Show Challenge will be announced during that Show or relevant Sponsor Show Challenge-related social post and will indicate the start of the applicable entry period for that Show Challenge itself, but will typically require an entrant to enter a comment within the B/R app video player stream during a certain finite period of time. Once the entry period has closed for a particular Show Challenge, Sponsor (via the Show hosts) will determine the Show Challenge Winner or Winners (number of winners for each Show Challenge to be announced during the Show) and announce the same during or following the applicable Show. In certain scenarios the outcome of a preselected, undetermined, event, may result in a scenario where no winners are to be selected for a specific Show Challenge. In such instances, Sponsor and/or the Show hosts may decide to take entrants from such Show Challenge and combine them with entrants from a subsequent Show Challenge to be used as a potential entry pool of winners.

In addition to the general terms and conditions set forth in these Rules, each entrant acknowledges that certain outcomes relating to specific Show Challenges involving entrant submission of predictions as to the outcome of a future undetermined event, may, for reasons outside of Sponsors control, not occur, or that the outcome of such events may not be clearly determinable based on the parameters originally provided in the applicable question/contest or otherwise set by Sponsor. In such circumstances, Sponsor reserves the right to discontinue the impacted portion of the Contest and the awarding of any prize related to such undeterminable event, or to otherwise revise the impacted element of the Contest in Sponsor's sole discretion including, without limitation, by (i) making a determination as to the "correct" answer to the otherwise disputed outcome in Sponsor's own discretion, and awarding the corresponding prizes accordingly, or (ii) randomly selecting a set of winners for the impacted question/element from among all entrants in the corresponding Contest.

Sponsor is not responsible for failed, partial or garbled computer transmissions, or for technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to electronic malfunction or damage of any network, hardware or software. If for any reason a Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or other causes that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of a Contest, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend a Contest. No responsibility is assumed for: any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries; or any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, providers, computer equipment, or software; or failure of any e-mail or electronic entry to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any Web-site, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials from a Contest.

WINNER ODDS AND NOTIFICATION

Odds of winning depend on number of valid entries.

Potential winners may be notified via direct message on the Bleacher Report App. Potential winners must follow the instructions provided as part of the notification, which may include providing an email address, telephone number, username, and/or other means of verification. Sponsor will attempt to contact a potential winner up to three (3) times. If a potential winner (i) cannot be reached directly, (ii) does not respond to Sponsor within forty-eight (48) hours of the first notification attempt, (iii) is found ineligible, (iv) declines the prize, or (iv) fails to comply with these Official Rules, such person may be disqualified and an alternate winner may be notified, or such prize may go unawarded, in the sole discretion of Sponsor. Potential winners must meet all eligibility requirements including the timely execution and return of all necessary releases and documents (if any) required by Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, an entry will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry. "Authorized account holder" is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet Access Provider, on-line service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. In the event a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant cannot be resolved to Sponsor's satisfaction, the entry at issue will be deemed ineligible. The decision of the Sponsor will be final and binding in all matters.

PRIZES/WINNERS

For the RANGE BATTLES Contest, it is anticipated that such Contest/Show will feature up to five (5) Show Challenges during the Pregame Contest Period, each of which will involve up to six (6) potential winners each receiving a $100 - $500 gift card or other prize package with an approximate retail value of $100 - $500. Show Challenge winners will be selected via random draw from a pre-identified group of entrants (e.g. from all commenters submitting a particular correct answer for an undetermined event, from all commenters responding to a specific prompt, etc.), or in certain instances, Sponsor will designate judges to select potential winners from a pre-identified group of entrants. In certain instances a Show Challenge may not result in any winners (e.g. as part of a Show Challenge the Show hosts select a group "pick" for an upcoming undetermined event, and the selection of any winners from such Show Challenge is contingent upon the group "pick" being correct). In these instances, the Show hosts may include entrants in prior Show Challenges from the applicable Show in subsequent Show Challenges, provided it is not anticipated that any Show will involve more than twenty (20) total Show Challenge Winners. In certain instances, a Show may feature fewer Show Challenges with fewer potential Show Challenge Winners, and such Show Challenges may involve prizes other than those described above with greater values (which shall be disclosed by the Show's hosts at the time such Show Challenges are announced), provided it is not anticipated that any Contest will include aggregate prizes totaling over $4900 USD in value.

Prize values for any Contests may change depending upon the Contest. Some restrictions and limitations may apply. All expenses not specifically described in the Game's prizing information section or herein are the winner's sole responsibilities. Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are the sole responsibilities of the winner, who will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the final actual value of any prize valued at $600 or more; a winner will also receive IRS Form 1099 reflecting the final actual value of all prizes awarded in connection with the Contests if such final actual value as aggregated is valued at $600 or more. Winners are not entitled to exchange or transfer prizes or to obtain cash or other substitutes, but Sponsor in its sole discretion may substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Prizes are awarded "as is" with no warranty or guarantee, either expressed or implied by the Sponsor.

GENERAL RULES AND REGULATIONS

By entering any Contest, you consent to being contacted by Sponsor via the Bleacher Report app, and/or email. All entries must be submitted in the name of an individual person and the prize(s) can only be awarded to the person whose name is on the winning entry. If the privacy settings for your Bleacher Report account are restricted, your entry may not be visible to or received by Sponsor, or Sponsor may not be able to message you. Sponsor is not responsible for entries or notifications not received due to an entrant's account settings. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means will be void. The Promotion Entities are not responsible for misdirected, incomplete, lost, late, illegible, undelivered, inaccurate or delayed entries, or for technical, hardware, or software failures of any kind, lost or unavailable network connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed computer transmissions or other errors or problems which may limit or affect a person's ability to participate in any Contest, whether human, mechanical, typographical, printing, electronic, network or otherwise, relating to or in connection with any Contest, including, without limitation, errors which may occur in connection with the administration of any Contest, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prizes or in any Contest-related materials. Promotion Entities are not responsible for any changes to or unavailability of the Bleacher Report website or Bleacher Report Mobile App, Instagram or Twitter services that may interfere with the Contest(s) (including any limitations, restrictions, or conditions on Sponsor's ability to use Instagram or Twitter for the Contest(s) as set forth herein that are not acceptable to Sponsor) or the ability of an entrant to timely enter, receive notices or communicate with Sponsor via Instagram. In the event of sabotage, acts of God, terrorism or threats thereof, computer virus or other events or causes beyond the Sponsor's control, which corrupt the integrity, administration, security or proper operation of a Contest, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify entrants and/or modify, cancel or suspend a Contest. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to the event requiring such cancellation. False or deceptive entries or acts will render the entrant ineligible. All entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.



By entering a Contest, you grant Promotion Entities and their designees the right, unless prohibited by law, to use your name, city and state of residence, handle, voice, picture and likeness, without compensation, notification or approval, for the purpose of advertising and publicizing the goods and services of the Promotion Entities and all matters related to a Contest, in any manner or medium, now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity. The Promotion Entities expressly disclaim any responsibility and entrants agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Promotion Entities from and against any and all claims, actions, demands and/or liability for injury, death, damage or loss whatsoever relating to or arising in connection with participation in a Contest (regardless of the cause of such injury, damage or loss) and/or the delivery and/or subsequent use or misuse of any of the prizes awarded (including any travel or activity related thereto) and/or printing, distribution or production errors. Sponsor, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify and/or exclude any individual or entry from a Contest for any reason.



Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, terminate, modify and/or suspend a Contest in the event of tampering or other circumstances, including but not limited to acts of God or civil disturbance that render it impractical or impossible to complete or fulfill a Contest as originally planned.



Sponsor reserves the right to make changes in these rules. Any such changes will become effective upon notice via announcement on Bleacher Report social channels, online posting by Sponsor, or other means of wide publication.



If you opt to enter a Contest via your wireless mobile device (which may only be available through participating wireless carriers and is not required to enter a Contest), standard text messaging and/or data rates may apply for each message sent or received according to the terms and conditions of your service agreement with your wireless carrier.

GOVERNING LAW

Any and all disputes, claims and controversies arising out of or in connection with a Contest or any prize awarded shall be governed by and construed exclusively in accordance with the laws and decisions of the State of New York applicable to contracts made, entered into and performed entirely therein, without giving effect to its conflict of laws provisions.

OFFICIAL RULES OR WINNERS' LIST

For a copy of the Official Rules or the Winners' List (available approximately 4 months after an individual Contest ends), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (residents of VT need not include return postage on rules requests) to the following address by the date within 6 months of the conclusion of the applicable Contest (Please specify "Official Rules" or "Winners" and the applicable Contest for which the request relates) – "RANGE BATTLES", 1633 Broadway 2Fl, New York, NY 10019.

SPONSOR

Bleacher Report, Inc., 1633 Broadway 2Fl, New York, NY 10019