College World Series 2021: CWS Finals Game 3 Time and TV Coverage Info

Rebecca S. Gratz/Associated Press

The (college) baseball gods have spoken: Let there be a Game 3.

Both Vanderbilt, the defending champs, and Mississippi State, a program vying for its first title, scored a lopsided win during the first two contests. The Commodores struck first with an 8-2 triumph in Game 1, and the Bulldogs resoundingly responded with a 13-2 rout in Game 2.

The stage is now set for a winner-take-all tilt with a national championship on the line. If fans aren't already at the edge of their seats, they'll get there by the opening pitch.

Wednesday's CWS Schedule

What: CWS Finals Game 3

Who: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State

When: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Breakdown

Games 1 and 2 were defined by offensive eruptions.

Vandy essentially needed one inning to hit its way to a series-opening triumph, plating seven runs before the first frame was finished. Mississippi State unloaded early and often in Game 2, turning 14 hits (plus 10 walks) into 13 runs.

"Big bounce-back game from our guys, just a resilient group," Bulldogs coach Chris Lemonis told reporters. "We've had our back against the wall feels like all year long and they just keep responding."

Game 3 could change the script on this series.

Vandy should have co-ace Kumar Rocker ready to go after he pitched six innings on Friday. Mississippi State can counter Will Bednar, who threw 6.1 innings in Saturday's elimination game against Texas.

Runs will likely come at a premium.

Rocker is 21 years old and already an Omaha legend. As a freshman in 2019, he pitched the Commodores to a national title and himself to the Most Outstanding Player award, going 2-0 with 17 strikeouts and only two earned runs in 12.1 innings.

He wasn't quite as sharp in his first CWS outing this season, although considering the quality of offense he faced in Arizona, his final line was fine: five hits, no walks, seven strikeouts and five runs (three earned) in 5.2 innings. In his second outing, he was a rockstar again, holding NC State to one run on five hits with 11 strikeouts in six innings pitched.

Bednar, meanwhile, was electric across two starts against Texas, the highest-ranked team to make the CWS. In the opener, he had 15 strikeouts in six scoreless, one-hit innings. In the game that got Mississippi State to the final round, he allowed four hits and three runs with seven strikeouts across 6.1 innings.

Both pitchers will have baseball futures that go well beyond Wednesday night.

Rocker is MLB.com's sixth-ranked prospect for the 2021 draft. Bednar is 32nd on that list. It's not hyperbolic to say these are two of the best hurlers in all of college baseball.

And just in case they aren't at the top of their game, each is backed by a top-shelf reliever.

Vanderbilt sophomore Nick Maldonado pairs a 2.31 ERA with 59 strikeouts against seven walks in 50.2 innings pitched. Mississippi State sophomore Landon Sims has fared even better. He has a 1.52 ERA along with an absurd 96 strikeouts across 53.1 innings.

Wednesday's forecast, in other words, calls for heavy showers of strikeouts with a chance of some light sprinkling of runs. You won't want to miss it.