X

    Report: Giannis Has No Structural Damage After Knee Injury; Doubtful for Game 5

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2021
    Alerted 43m ago in the B/R App

    Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is helped off the court after he and Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela fell during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    Giannis Antetokounmpo did not suffer any structural damage to this left knee and his "ligaments are sound," ESPN's Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday.. 

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Antetokounmpo is doubtful for Game 5, with Lowe and Wojnarowski noting his timetable to return to game action is "unclear."

    The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo suffered the injury in the second half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, as he collided with Clint Capela while jumping near the rim and landed awkwardly, bending his left leg in an unnatural position. 

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Giannis appears to have injured his leg. Prayers up 🙏 https://t.co/cHZXCIsBEd

    Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

    Sending my thoughts &amp; prayers to @Giannis_An34 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

    He left that game and did not return, though he did initially return to the bench area.

    Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

    Bucks' Mike Budenholzer on Giannis Antetokounmpo returning to bench after injury: "Historically, it’s impossible to keep him off the court &amp; keep him away from his team. My guess is that he wants to play and is trying to play. If not, let his teammates know he’s there for them"

    The Bucks originally designated the injury as a hyperextended left knee. The Bucks lost the contest 110-88, a disappointing result given that Trae Young was missing with an ankle injury. 

    The series is now tied two games apiece. 

    Losing a two-time MVP like Antetokounmpo for any period of time would be a huge blow for Milwaukee. He's been excellent for Milwaukee, averaging 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game in 15 postseason contests.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Milwaukee trailed by 10 when Giannis left the game. Here's a look at how the rest of the quarter played out after that point. The 110-88 win for the Hawks matches the 2nd largest upset (+9) in a Conference Finals game over the last 30 seasons. https://t.co/PvcyADMqu9

    If Antetokounmpo is out for Game 5, look for Bobby Portis to see his role increase significantly. The Bucks will have to lean heavily on Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday as they attempt to take a 3-2 lead in the series on Thursday if their star man misses the contest.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Report: No structural damage to Giannis Antetokounmpo's left knee

      Report: No structural damage to Giannis Antetokounmpo's left knee
      Milwaukee Bucks logo
      Milwaukee Bucks

      Report: No structural damage to Giannis Antetokounmpo's left knee

      Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
      via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

      Report: No Structural Damage to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Knee

      Report: No Structural Damage to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Knee
      Milwaukee Bucks logo
      Milwaukee Bucks

      Report: No Structural Damage to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Knee

      Brew Hoop
      via Brew Hoop

      Sources: No structural damage to Giannis' knee

      Sources: No structural damage to Giannis' knee
      Milwaukee Bucks logo
      Milwaukee Bucks

      Sources: No structural damage to Giannis' knee

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 📝

      🔒 Cade definitely going No. 1 overall? 👀 Scouts have Suggs ranked at No. 4 @Jonwass has all latest scoops. Read now 📲

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 📝
      Milwaukee Bucks logo
      Milwaukee Bucks

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 📝

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report