Report: Giannis Has No Structural Damage After Knee Injury; Doubtful for Game 5

Giannis Antetokounmpo did not suffer any structural damage to this left knee and his "ligaments are sound," ESPN's Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday..

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Antetokounmpo is doubtful for Game 5, with Lowe and Wojnarowski noting his timetable to return to game action is "unclear."

The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo suffered the injury in the second half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, as he collided with Clint Capela while jumping near the rim and landed awkwardly, bending his left leg in an unnatural position.

He left that game and did not return, though he did initially return to the bench area.

The Bucks originally designated the injury as a hyperextended left knee. The Bucks lost the contest 110-88, a disappointing result given that Trae Young was missing with an ankle injury.

The series is now tied two games apiece.

Losing a two-time MVP like Antetokounmpo for any period of time would be a huge blow for Milwaukee. He's been excellent for Milwaukee, averaging 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game in 15 postseason contests.

If Antetokounmpo is out for Game 5, look for Bobby Portis to see his role increase significantly. The Bucks will have to lean heavily on Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday as they attempt to take a 3-2 lead in the series on Thursday if their star man misses the contest.