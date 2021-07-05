Capital One's The Match: Odds, Tee Times and Purse Info for Golf Event

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The NFL and golf worlds will collide Tuesday at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Montana.

Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady will team up once again to this time take on Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers for Capital One's The Match. Fans can follow the event on TNT, TBS and truTV, with coverage beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

Capital One's The Match reunites Mickelson and Brady, who competed against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning for Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity in May 2020. Woods and Manning held on despite a late comeback attempt by their opponents.

That experience together isn't providing much of an edge in the eyes of oddsmakers. Mickelson and Brady are +135 underdogs, while DeChambeau and Rodgers are -182 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The moneylines aren't entirely surprising given the 24-year age gap between DeChambeau and Mickelson, who are likely to do the heavy lifting for their respective teams.

Mickelson defied Father Time to win the PGA Championship, but DeChambeau is having the better overall season. The latter has six top-10 finishes in 16 events, while the PGA Championship was the former's only top-10 showing so far.

As was the case with previous installments of the event, none of the four stars is competing for major riches in Montana. Instead, Capital One's The Match will help raise money for Feeding America, My Brother's Keeper Alliance and the Montana Food Bank Network.

For Capital One's The Match: Champions for Change last November, a total of $4.4 million went to a group of historically Black colleges and universities.

When the event was officially announced, it didn't take long for the trash talk to begin between the two teams:

Capital One's The Match also quickly got wrapped into DeChambeau's ongoing rivalry with Brooks Koepka:

Through Tuesday's spectacle, Turner Sports will help donate at least one million meals to Feeding America and the Montana Food Bank Network.

Capital One's The Match promises to be a lively affair, especially if Koepka is following the action from home and providing his commentary on social media. It should also serve as the perfect capper to any Fourth of July festivities.

In addition to the television simulcast for the charity event, fans can watch the pre-event warm-up show Range Battles at 4 p.m. ET on the B/R app and B/R's official YouTube channel.

