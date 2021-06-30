UFC 264: Previewing Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier 3 and the Rest of the Card

0 of 5

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

It's not quite Christmas time.

But you can't blame Dana White if he feels a bit like celebrating.

The UFC czar welcomes the most recognizable face in combat sports back to the Octagon next week when the mixed martial arts conglomerate produces its eighth pay-per-view of 2021.

UFC 264 will be broadcast live by ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 10.

Conor McGregor, who got his aura kicked by Dustin Poirier in their UFC 257 rematch six months ago on Fight Island, will engage in the first trilogy fight of his career when he and the rugged Louisianan get back at it in front of a sellout crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It's the first domestic appearance for the notorious Irishman since January 2020.

McGregor stopped Poirier in one round in their first meeting seven years ago and subsequently won titles in two weight classes and six of eight bouts overall before the second Poirier bout last July.

Their third go-round headlines a 13-bout card that'll also include myriad up-and-comers, familiar veterans and others simply hoping to boost their profiles for the next time around.

The B/R combat sports team took a look at the menu and pulled out a few of the tastier highlights.

UFC 264 Main Card (PPV)

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Sean O'Malley vs. TBA

UFC 264 Preliminary Card

Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin

Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira Lima

Sean Brady vs. Kevin Lee

Trevin Giles vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria

Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye

Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera

Hu Yaozong vs. Alen Amedovski