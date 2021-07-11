Report: Magic to Hire Mavs' Jamahl Mosley to Be New HC on 4-Year Contract

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

After spending the past 14 seasons as an assistant coach, Jamahl Mosley will reportedly be an NBA head coach for the first time with the Orlando Magic.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the team's plan to hire Mosley, with the 42-year-old traveling to Orlando, Florida, on Sunday to finalize the terms of the deal.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that "Mosley has agreed in principle to a four-year deal."

Mosley had been an assistant coach since he was 28 when the Denver Nuggets hired him before the 2006-07 season. He joined Rick Carlisle's staff with the Dallas Mavericks in the summer of 2014.

After Carlisle resigned from the Mavs in June, Dallas Basketball's Mike Fisher reported that Luka Doncic "would endorse" Mosley taking over.

Dallas opted to go with Jason Kidd as Carlisle's replacement, but an endorsement from one of the NBA's best young players speaks volumes about how well-regarded Mosley is.

The Magic cast a wide net in their search to find a replacement for Steve Clifford, and Charania reported June 27 that Anfernee Hardaway "emerged as a serious candidate" for the job after meeting with the team.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Becky Hammon, Mike D'Antoni, Charles Lee and Wes Unseld Jr. were among the other candidates the Magic considered.

Orlando is looking for some stability at the position after parting ways with Clifford coming off a 21-51 record in 2020-21. The franchise did go all-in on a rebuild by trading Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier during the season.

Those deals helped the Magic secure two of the top eight picks in the 2021 NBA draft. They also have promising young players already on the roster, including Jonathan Isaac, Markelle Fultz, R.J. Hampton and Mo Bamba.

If some combination of those players and two lottery picks this year develop, Mosley could have the franchise back on track in a hurry.