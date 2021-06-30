Bold NBA Trade Ideas for Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, Kemba Walker and More

1 of 4

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Miami Heat receive: Kemba Walker and Kenrich Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder receive: Goran Dragic, KZ Okpala and 2025 first-round pick (lottery-protected)

Despite carefully cultivating salary-cap space for this offseason, the Heat almost assuredly won't land a difference-maker in free agency. Kawhi Leonard is the only superstar on the market, and considering he's back at home with the conference finalist Los Angeles Clippers and alongside his handpicked co-star, Paul George, it's tough to see Leonard wanting out.

But Miami, which just fell from a Finals appearance to a first-round sweep in one year's time, needs to do something to shake up this roster, improve its 18th-ranked offense and try to open a championship window with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Lacking the trade ammo to fetch a Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal, the Heat could shift their sights to a discounted Kemba Walker. The 31-year-old is admittedly clearance-priced for a reason, as a lengthy battle with his balky left knee limited his availability and, at times, his effectiveness this season.

Even then, though, the four-time All-Star averaged better than 19 points and four assists for the sixth consecutive season. Only six other players have matched that streak. Butler was Miami's only player to clear both marks in 2020-21.

Walker's shot-creation could scratch perhaps the Heat's biggest offensive itch. They landed outside the top 50th percentile on isolations (45th) and plays finished by a pick-and-roll ball-handler (28th). A healthy Walker can carve up defenders on the ball, and he's a sharp enough shooter from distance (career 36.0 percent) to spot up alongside Butler and Adebayo.

This trade would force Miami to lift its lottery protection on the 2023 first-rounder it already owes to OKC, so it could put the 2025 pick in play. That's a steep concession given Walker's knee problems, which is why Kenrich Williams enters the equation. Nicknamed Kenny Hustle, he'd be an easy fit with the Heat's famed #Culture, describing himself as "no maintenance" to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

Unofficially, this would be draft pick gazillion collected by the Thunder, who'd effectively get a pair of draft assets out of the exchange with the removed protections. They would also get a dice roll on KZ Okpala, a raw 22-year-old with enviable length and athleticism. They should also have enough shots to let Goran Dragic run wild and perhaps elevate his value to unlock a deadline deal to a contender that nets OKC yet another asset.