The 4 Best Opponents for Becky Lynch's Return to WWE

Credit: WWE.com

WWE is mere weeks away from the return of touring, with Money in the Bank on July 18 being the first major pay-per-view event to be held in an arena full of fans and SummerSlam slated to be this year's equivalent to WrestleMania, and that can mean only one thing: The Man is coming back around.

Becky Lynch has been out of action since announcing her pregnancy on the May 11, 2020, episode of WWE Raw, and since the birth of her child in December, fans have eagerly anticipated her return to the squared circle, prognosticating the perfect opponents for the former women's champion upon her return.

B/R's Philip Lindsey previously presented five potential feuds for The Man for when she returns. Keeping his picks in mind, here is an alternative take on what should await Lynch when she jumps back into the fray, be it on Mondays or Fridays.