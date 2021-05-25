Becky Lynch's Top 5 Feuds When She Returns to WWE Raw or SmackDown

0 of 5

Photo credit: WWE.com

No other modern women's wrestler has reached the same heights as Becky Lynch did over the last three years.

In 2018, The Irish Superstar rose to the top of WWE and proved that a woman could be the face of the company. Her subsequent run led to a record-setting reign as Raw women's champion, which came to an end when the 34-year-old unexpectedly went on a hiatus to have her first child.

Lynch hasn't appeared on WWE programming since the May 11, 2020 episode of Raw, leaving many fans wondering when she will return to the squared circle. It has only been a year but it seems like it has been much longer because of the pandemic and the void that has emerged on the flagship show in her absence.

It would have been impossible to replace someone as acclaimed as The Man, but WWE hasn't done a great job developing a new star to lead Raw's women's division. It's unclear when Lynch will come back but the red brand desperately needs her star power.

Now that WWE is going back on tour in July and live crowds are returning, this would be the perfect time for the 2019 women's Royal Rumble winner to make her long-awaited return appearance. After all, it will be a momentous event that must happen in front of an audience.

These are the top five feuds that Lynch should take part in when she returns to Raw or SmackDown.