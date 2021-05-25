Becky Lynch's Top 5 Feuds When She Returns to WWE Raw or SmackDownMay 25, 2021
Becky Lynch's Top 5 Feuds When She Returns to WWE Raw or SmackDown
No other modern women's wrestler has reached the same heights as Becky Lynch did over the last three years.
In 2018, The Irish Superstar rose to the top of WWE and proved that a woman could be the face of the company. Her subsequent run led to a record-setting reign as Raw women's champion, which came to an end when the 34-year-old unexpectedly went on a hiatus to have her first child.
Lynch hasn't appeared on WWE programming since the May 11, 2020 episode of Raw, leaving many fans wondering when she will return to the squared circle. It has only been a year but it seems like it has been much longer because of the pandemic and the void that has emerged on the flagship show in her absence.
It would have been impossible to replace someone as acclaimed as The Man, but WWE hasn't done a great job developing a new star to lead Raw's women's division. It's unclear when Lynch will come back but the red brand desperately needs her star power.
Now that WWE is going back on tour in July and live crowds are returning, this would be the perfect time for the 2019 women's Royal Rumble winner to make her long-awaited return appearance. After all, it will be a momentous event that must happen in front of an audience.
These are the top five feuds that Lynch should take part in when she returns to Raw or SmackDown.
Sonya Deville
This entry is a bit of a long shot because Sonya Deville is just an on-screen personality at the moment and it's unclear when she will return to in-ring competition. But Lynch needs some fresh matchups because she has beaten most of the biggest stars available such as Charlotte Flair or Asuka.
The Pride-Fighter fits the bills as a new opponent who could benefit from a feud with The Man just as Lacey Evans did following WrestleMania 35. To that end, The Man predicted Deville could be a star in the making in October 2019 on The Bump:
"I don't think anybody would've expected it to be me and I think that's the great thing. But anybody who can get a connection with the crowd, because it's all about the crowd. It's the people that put you there, the people that put me there. If they can get that and I see some people that can do that, and I think Sonya Deville is one to look out for."
A week later, Deville cut a scathing promo on the Raw women's champion that sparked the imaginations of fans and generated interest in this feud. Even more, the former member of Absolution is an authority figure, and she's seemingly helping Lynch's famous rival, Flair, which could put them at odds when she returns.
Toni Storm
Now that Toni Storm is in the United States as a member of the NXT roster, a dream match with Lynch could be in the cards.
In an interview with Kenny McIntosh of Inside the Ropes in January 2020, Storm revealed she has always wanted to wrestle The Irish Lass Kicker.
"I just feel like there's this chemistry already before we've even stepped into the ring together," she said.
Lynch also expressed interest in a match with the former NXT UK women’s champion when asked by Farbod Esnaashari on the red carpet for the ESPN Sports Humanitarian Awards in 2019. So, this seems like a no-brainer for WWE when the time is right.
Storm has been a great addition to the black-and-gold brand, but it seems like she is ready for the jump to Raw or SmackDown. There is only so much she can do on the crowded NXT roster, and the other brands could use some new talent.
Nevertheless, we may not see this matchup any time soon, but it has so much potential because of their dueling personalities.
Io Shirai
During WrestleMania Week, Io Shirai dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Raquel Gonzalez on the first night of TakeOver: Stand and Deliver.
This could mean she is preparing to head to Raw or SmackDown, which would set the table for a plethora of first-time matchups including a dream contest with Asuka. It's hard to believe the two Japanese Superstars have never faced each other in a one-on-one bout.
However, The Genius of the Sky has also never stood toe-to-toe with The Man and that's an interaction fans need to see at some point. Shirai has had matches with her fellow Horsewomen, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks, on NXT but this high-profile encounter could be earth-shattering.
A match with Shirai is the next step for Lynch as she continues to cement her legacy as one of the biggest stars in women's wrestling.
Alexa Bliss
Revenge is The Man's prime motivation when you boil the character down to its essence. Her drive to settle old scores led her to seek out Sasha Banks after she went on a hiatus and challenged Asuka at the Royal Rumble in 2020.
The only woman left on the roster who has bested and humiliated Lynch is Alexa Bliss. As the inaugural SmackDown women's champion, The Irish Lass Kicker was poised to be the biggest star of the blue brand's women's division until Little Miss Bliss ended her 84-day reign at TLC in December 2016.
Although she secured a rematch, Lynch wasn't able to regain the title until her run as The Man two years later. So, no other competitor did more to stall her rise to superstardom in the years prior than Bliss.
Now that The Goddess is a heel again, it's a great time to reignite their feud. Even more, The Man would give Bliss' new persona an excellent target to play off of. The promos between them would be worth the price of admission alone.
Rhea Ripley
Obviously, Lynch will return to the title picture when she returns. After all, she never actually lost the Raw Women's Championship, she merely vacated it to go on maternity leave.
This pursuit to take back what is rightfully hers could put her on a collision course with reigning champion Rhea Ripley. This encounter has the potential to become a major PPV match, but it won't be the first time the two have met in the ring.
On the Oct. 20, 2019 episode of NXT, The Man came back to the black-and-gold brand to confront Shayna Baszler. Instead, The Nightmare made her way to the ring to answer her challenge, and they had an impromptu match that ended in a no-contest when The Submission Magician interfered.
So, Ripley and Lynch have some unfinished business. It would be a treat to see them resolve it on a bigger stage later this year.