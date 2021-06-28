Bears' Biggest Question Marks Ahead of 2021 Training Camp

0 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Last season, the Chicago Bears went 8-8 and made the playoffs for the second time in three years. However, their roster now looks a bit different with the start of the 2021 campaign only a little more than two months away.

Chicago has lost some key players that filled big roles for it last year, and it's not completely known who will be filling those spots yet. That's why it will be important to watch those position battles throughout training camp and the preseason, as there will likely be players who emerge to secure starting roles.

Not only that, but the Bears have added a wave of young talent that they acquired in the 2021 NFL draft. And several of those players are likely to be guys who the team tries to build around for many years to come.

As training camp approaches, here's a look at three questions still facing Chicago at this point in the offseason.