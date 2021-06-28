Bears' Biggest Question Marks Ahead of 2021 Training CampJune 28, 2021
Bears' Biggest Question Marks Ahead of 2021 Training Camp
Last season, the Chicago Bears went 8-8 and made the playoffs for the second time in three years. However, their roster now looks a bit different with the start of the 2021 campaign only a little more than two months away.
Chicago has lost some key players that filled big roles for it last year, and it's not completely known who will be filling those spots yet. That's why it will be important to watch those position battles throughout training camp and the preseason, as there will likely be players who emerge to secure starting roles.
Not only that, but the Bears have added a wave of young talent that they acquired in the 2021 NFL draft. And several of those players are likely to be guys who the team tries to build around for many years to come.
As training camp approaches, here's a look at three questions still facing Chicago at this point in the offseason.
Will Fields End Up on Field During His Rookie Season?
It will be interesting to see what the Bears decide to do with Justin Fields during the quarterback's rookie season. Because although he was taken with the No. 11 overall pick in the draft to become Chicago's franchise starter, the 22-year-old may not assume that title quite yet.
The Bears have a pair of experienced veterans on their roster in Andy Dalton, who they signed to a one-year, $10 million deal during free agency, and Nick Foles. If either of these quarterbacks are going to start, it will be Dalton, who seemed to be the sure starter when he inked his contract in March.
However, with Fields now in the fold, there may be a temptation for the Bears to get the former Ohio State standout on to the field sooner rather than later. He has an impressive skill set, as his mobility and athleticism can impact a game in many ways and he has strong passing abilities.
But with Dalton under contract for only one season, Chicago may give him a starting opportunity while letting Fields develop and learn from the veteran. It's possible that will help Fields become a better player in the long term.
Of course, what happens if Dalton struggles? Will he have a short leash with Fields waiting in the wings? That could be something to keep an eye on throughout the season.
Is Jenkins Ready to Be the Starting Left Tackle?
While Fields may not be a Week 1 starter, tackle Teven Jenkins may be. The former Oklahoma State standout was selected in the second round of the draft, and it's possible he'll immediately be inserted on the left side of the Bears' offensive line to open the 2021 season.
However, Chicago may not be set on that plan quite yet. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Bears recently had discussions with Morgan Moses, who was a free agent prior to signing with the New York Jets last week. Chicago had "fruitful talks" with the seven-year NFL veteran about inking a deal to play left tackle, although his natural position is on the right side.
Now that the Bears missed out on Moses, Jenkins remains the projected starter at left tackle. But he's also not as experienced there, as he played more at right tackle throughout his four-year college career.
Jenkins is a strong player, and Chicago was fortunate that he was still on the board at the No. 39 overall pick. And there's a solid chance that he quickly adjusts to the NFL game and keeps getting better as he gains experience during his rookie season.
But it is interesting that the Bears may not be fully on board with Jenkins as their starter at left tackle at this point, and it could be something to monitor over the next few weeks and into the start of training camp.
Which Cornerback Will Fill Fuller's Spot in the Secondary?
The Bears' secondary took some big hits this offseason, as they lost a pair of cornerbacks who started games for them in 2020 in Kyle Fuller and Buster Skrine. Of the two, Fuller is the much bigger loss, considering he was a starter for Chicago throughout his first six NFL seasons, playing all 96 games during that stretch.
Fortunately for the Bears, Jaylon Johnson had an impressive rookie season and appears poised to take over the role as No. 1 cornerback. But they're going to have to figure out who else will be on the field with him, as they have several candidates and no clear favorite.
Chicago signed eight-year NFL veteran Desmond Trufant during free agency, but the 30-year-old has been limited to 15 games over the past two seasons because of injuries. If he can stay healthy, he could provide a needed boost to the Bears' secondary.
Artie Burns also signed with Chicago during free agency, while Duke Shelley and Kindle Vildor are among the key returners in the Bears' secondary. Head coach Matt Nagy recently said that Vildor has been "definitely flashing," according to Larry Mayer of the team's official website. So perhaps the second-year cornerback could be in line for a bigger role in 2021.
But Chicago will need to decide how to fill out its depth chart in the secondary in order for it to have the most success and fill the void left by players no longer on the team, particularly Fuller.