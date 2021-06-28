WFT's Biggest Question Marks Ahead of 2021 Training Camp

WFT's Biggest Question Marks Ahead of 2021 Training CampJune 28, 2021
Expectations are high for the Washington Football Team heading into the 2021 season.
After a strong finish to 2020 yielded Washington its first NFC East title since 2015, the team has since filled some of its biggest holes and added more young talent to an already strong roster. Now, Washington appears to be on the rise and could build off the positive results it had in Ron Rivera's first season as head coach.
Still, Washington has some questions ahead of training camp that it will need to answer throughout practices and the preseason, before it hosts the Los Angeles Chargers for the Sept. 12 season opener. Once it does, it should be in position to contend for another division title and potentially set itself up for a deep playoff run.
Here's a look at three questions still facing Washington at this point in the offseason.
Which WRs Will Emerge Behind McLaurin and Samuel?
Through his first two NFL seasons, Terry McLaurin has solidified himself as Washington's No. 1 receiver and one of the most talented playmakers in the NFL. Now, the team also has a clear No. 2 target in Curtis Samuel, who was signed to a three-year, $34.5 million deal this offseason.
But Washington will need to sort out its depth chart at wide receiver behind McLaurin and Samuel, while deciding which ones deserve the most playing time. And there are plenty of receivers for Washington to choose from at this point.
Among the returning receivers from last year's team are Cam Sims, Steven Sims Jr., Kelvin Harmon, Antonio Gandy-Golden and Isaiah Wright. Of those, Cam Sims produced the most in 2020, playing all 16 games and notching 32 receptions for 477 yards and one touchdown.
However, Washington also added Adam Humphries (free agent) and Dyami Brown (2021 NFL draft) to the mix. Humphries is a strong slot receiver who could earn substantial playing time there, while Brown is a third-round pick out of North Carolina who may end up being a Day 2 steal.
The group could be even better than last year if one or two others emerge as top options in the passing game.
Who Secures the Job as the No. 3 Cornerback?
Washington's defense is among the best in the NFL, and part of the reason for that is its secondary, which has gotten even better this offseason. Kendall Fuller returns as the No. 1 cornerback, while free-agent signing William Jackson III is the likely starter on the other side.
But who will fill the No. 3 cornerback role on this defense? Like at wide receiver, Washington has several candidates for the job who will likely be battling it out throughout training camp and the preseason.
The top choice may be 2021 third-round pick Benjamin St-Juste. The 6'3" cornerback spent his final two college seasons at Minnesota (after beginning his career at Michigan), and he could have a quick transition to the NFL game.
St-Juste will likely be battling for playing time with several returning cornerbacks to Washington's roster, such as Jimmy Moreland, Greg Stroman and Danny Johnson. Moreland played all 16 games last season, recording 44 tackles and an interception.
While St-Juste could win the job, expect Moreland to factor into the mix in the secondary, too.
Is Cosmi Ready to Start at Right Tackle as Rookie?
Washington is going to have a new starter at right tackle this season, as Morgan Moses is gone after seven seasons with the team. He was released in May and signed with the New York Jets earlier in June.
That means either Cornelius Lucas or rookie Samuel Cosmi will be starting on the right side of the offensive line for Washington. Lucas made eight starts at left tackle in 2020, but that spot should now be occupied by free-agent addition Charles Leno Jr.
At some point, Cosmi is likely going to be a starter for Washington, considering he was a second-round draft pick and was selected with that in mind. However, is that going to happen in 2021?
"We do want [Cosmi] on the field, but we will put him on the field when we get him there, when he earns that opportunity," Rivera said, per The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker. "Lucas is a guy that we are taking a nice, hard look at. That’s going to be a very competitive position going into training camp. We are going to play the best guy—the guy that gives us the best chance to win."
If that's the case, Lucas could end up being the starter at right tackle, at least for the short term. But Cosmi, a 22-year-old who spent three seasons at Texas, should end up as a starter somewhere along Washington's offensive line down the road.