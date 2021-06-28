WFT's Biggest Question Marks Ahead of 2021 Training Camp

0 of 3

Luis M. Alvarez/Associated Press

Expectations are high for the Washington Football Team heading into the 2021 season.

After a strong finish to 2020 yielded Washington its first NFC East title since 2015, the team has since filled some of its biggest holes and added more young talent to an already strong roster. Now, Washington appears to be on the rise and could build off the positive results it had in Ron Rivera's first season as head coach.

Still, Washington has some questions ahead of training camp that it will need to answer throughout practices and the preseason, before it hosts the Los Angeles Chargers for the Sept. 12 season opener. Once it does, it should be in position to contend for another division title and potentially set itself up for a deep playoff run.

Here's a look at three questions still facing Washington at this point in the offseason.