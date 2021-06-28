College World Series 2021: TV Schedule, Pick for Vanderbilt vs. Miss. St. Game 1

Rebecca S. Gratz/Associated Press

In three days or less, one team will be crowned king of college baseball.

It could be the reigning champions from Vanderbilt, who advanced to the title round when their winner-take-all tilt with NC State on Saturday was ruled a no contest because of COVID-19 protocols for the latter.

Or it could be Mississippi State, who secured their first finals appearance since 2013 with a come-from-behind, walk-off win over Texas.

This All-SEC championship showdown looks drool-worthy on paper and could prove even more electric in practice. Let's dig in.

Monday's CWS Schedule

What: CWS Finals Game 1

Who: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State

When: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Breakdown and Prediction

While these weren't the highest-ranked teams in the field, they were close.

Both were nationally seeded heading into the tournament, with the Commodores tabbed at No. 3 and the Bulldogs close behind at No. 7. Each team has won 48 games this season; Vanderbilt lost 16 and Mississippi State suffered 17 defeats. The pair locked horns three times during a late April series in Nashville, where the Commodores defended their turf with a 2-1 series win.

For as little separation as the conference foes seem to have, though, the programs come from different places.

While Vanderbilt is eyeing its third national title since 2014, Mississippi State is hoping to earn the school's first—not just in baseball, but in any NCAA team sport.

"It would mean everything to us, to the school, to the city," Bulldogs relief pitcher Landon Sims told reporters. "I think it would mean the world."

Mississippi State is too talented to paint this as a David vs. Goliath battle—among other accomplishments, the Bulldogs have recorded an NCAA record 791 strikeouts—but Vandy might command Goliath-like status for its 1-2 pitching punch that hits with the power of a prime Mike Tyson.

Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker are lined up to be top-10 picks in the upcoming MLB draft, but first, they're positioned to perhaps each take the mound in this best-of-three series. Vandy skipper Tim Corbin hasn't committed to a rotation yet, but Leiter hasn't pitched since his 15-strikeout effort against NC State last Monday, and Corbin said he's "confident" Rocker can perform on short rest after throwing Friday.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, used their best starter Will Bednar in Saturday's win-or-go-home triumph over Texas. He threw six-plus innings for the second consecutive start against the Longhorns, pushing his CWS strikeout total to 22 in 12.1 innings.

If Mississippi State can grab an early lead and protect it, it can hand that over to one of the country's most reliable relievers in Sims. But finding a way past elite talents like Leiter and Rocker is dreadfully difficult.

Maybe the Bulldogs can become the best by beating the best. If this season was a video game, ending it against Leiter and Rocker would certainly fit the final boss mode.

But those bosses are held to the end for a reason. "Save the best for last" and whatnot.

While no CWS outcome is ever truly shocking, given the nature of this tournament (and of baseball in general), our crystal ball likes Leiter and the Commodores to take care of business Monday.

Prediction: Vanderbilt 6, Mississippi State 2