49ers' Biggest Question Marks Ahead of 2021 Training Camp

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

This is the big one, as the 49ers' season could hinge on Garoppolo's ability to stay on the field. Durability has been his biggest issue; the quarterback has played well when healthy but has also missed 23 games in three seasons.

While losing players like Kittle, Bosa, Deebo Samuel and Dee Ford hurt the 49ers last season, inconsistent quarterback play without Garoppolo doomed them. San Francisco was 3-3 when Jimmy G started and 3-7 when he did not.

Of course, San Francisco does have its succession plan in place after using the third overall pick on North Dakota State's Trey Lance. However, the 49ers have also made it clear they aren't going to rush the rookie into game action.

For now, anyway, Garoppolo is the starter.

"Now that we know Trey is here, you don't have to put the weight of the world on that kid's shoulders. And he can grow into that position," CEO Jed York said, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

There's a chance that Lance—who played just one game last season—could be ready to lead San Francisco to the postseason as the starter. However, the 49ers don't want to be forced into making a quarterback change because of another Garoppolo injury. Keeping Garoppolo healthy through camp will be the first piece of the equation.