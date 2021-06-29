The Most Overlooked Additions of the 2021 NFL Offseason

0 of 7

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

The big-ticket moves aren't always the ones that make the biggest impact in the NFL.

Look at last year, when the Chicago Bears made Robert Quinn the second-highest-paid free agent in terms of total dollars, only for him to tally two sacks, down from 11.5 the year prior. Emmanuel Ogbah, on the other hand, went to Miami for roughly $55 million less cash in total contract value and posted nine sacks.

Some major moves work wonders (Tom Brady), of course. But moves that don't hog the spotlight and generate many headlines can work just as well. Proper schematic and team fits, value and alignment with team goals make some underrated additions to NFL rosters stick out.

These are the most overlooked additions of the offseason, ranked by value and projected impact.