College World Series 2021: Championship Bracket, TV Schedule and More

The SEC is guaranteed of a seventh College World Series winner since 2009.

The reigning champion Vanderbilt Commodores will face off with the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the best-of-three championship series that begins Monday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Vanderbilt went 3-1 in its part of the eight-team bracket and progressed to the final after the NC State Wolfpack were taken out of the competition because of COVID-19 protocols.

Mississippi State also produced a 3-1 mark, with two of its wins coming over the Texas Longhorns.

Vanderbilt carries a slight edge into Monday's Game 1 since it had the opportunity to rest its pitching staff with no game Saturday. Mississippi State will not have ace Will Bednar until Game 3 because he pitched in Saturday's win over Texas.

College World Series Championship Series Info

Game 1: Monday, June 28 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Game 2: Tuesday, June 29 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, June 30 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

All games can be live-streamed on the ESPN app and ESPN.com.

Preview

Vanderbilt appears to be in a better situation than Mississippi State entering the championship series.

The Commodores carry more experience from winning the 2019 College World Series over three games against the Michigan Wolverines and also had an extra day of rest for its pitching staff.

Tim Corbin's side won the head-to-head battle during SEC play with two wins in a three-game set from April 23-25.

Corbin will likely give the ball to Jack Leiter for Game 1. Kumar Rocker started Friday against NC State, so he could be available for a Game 3 showdown of aces versus Bednar.

Leiter took a loss in Game 2 of the three-game set from April. He allowed four earned runs on six hits over five frames. Bednar outmatched Leiter in that contest.

Christian MacLeod may be Leiter's opponent in the Game 1 pitching matchup. MacLeod started in Tuesday's victory over the Virginia Cavaliers and has not pitched since. He gave up four earned runs on five hits in 1.1 innings versus Virginia, and he lasted 3.2 frames in his regular-season start opposite Rocker on April 23.

The experience held by both sets of hitters against the two pitching staffs could lend itself to more runs over the three-game series. Vanderbilt scored 16 runs in its three CWS victories, while Mississippi State plated 12 runs in its trio of triumphs inside TD Ameritrade Park.

Mississippi State's batters could be more aggressive against Leiter in Game 1 with the motivation of sweeping the series in their minds.

If Mississippi State splits the first two games, it will likely have to face Rocker, who was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2019 College World Series. The same strategy could apply to Vanderbilt if it wants to avoid Bednar in an elimination game.

Vanderbilt lost the opener in 2019 but rallied back to hold Michigan to three runs over the final 18 innings of that series.

In fact, four of the past five CWS champions lost the first contest in the best-of-three series and went on to win. The 2017 Florida Gators were the only side to complete a sweep in that span.

