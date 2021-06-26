AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 26

2 of 3

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Team Taz’s Powerhouse Hobbs opted to go it alone in the night’s opening contest, a singles showdown with former No. 1 ranked Hangman Page. The anxious, millennial cowboy’s early onslaught came to an abrupt end on the receiving end of a clubbing clothesline to the back of the head. Hobbs focused on the arm of his opponent, hoping to negate the Buckshot Lariat.

Despite a laceration on the back of his head, Page fought back into the match, delivering a moonsault for a close two-count. He withstood attempted interference from Team Taz henchmen Ricky Starks and Hook, as well as a spinebuster from Hobbs, to deliver the Dead Eye and score the pinfall victory.

Result

Page defeated Hobbs

Grade

B

Analysis

Page is as consistently great a performer as AEW has right now; a performer who can be counted on to deliver in any spot on the card, against just about any wrestler on the roster. He pops the crowd, creates energy for his matches, and proceeds to back everything up once the bell rings.

This was no different. Despite an inadvertent cut on the back of his head, he fought through and made Hobbs look every bit his equal right up to the finish.

Hobbs, himself, continued to demonstrate why he is as promising a young star as the company has, thanks to improved timing and a move set that evolves with every passing match. He is going to be an enormous star for AEW one day and working with guys like Page will only help him get there sooner.

Brian Cage hitting the ring to chase off Starks and Hook was a nice touch and continues his breakup from Team Taz and the eventual feud with Hobbs over the FTW Championship. That battle of the hosses should be hella fun to watch.