AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 26
Jungle Boy has had monumental nights in his young professional wrestling career before, but nothing quite like he experienced Saturday night on TNT as the No. 1 contender to the AEW World Championship challenged Kenny Omega in the night's blockbuster main event.
Was young Jack Perry able to channel the momentum he earned by way of his victory in the Casino Battle Royal at Double or Nothing and win the first singles title of his AEW career or did the virtuoso Omega retain, continuing his extraordinary 2021 with another signature victory?
Find out with this recap of a special June 26 episode.
Match Card
- AEW World Championship Match: Jungle Boy vs. Kenny Omega (c)
- Hangman Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- Matt Sydal vs. Dante Martin
- Ethan Page (with Scorpio Sky) vs. Bear Bronson (with Bear Boulder)
- Kris Statlander vs. The Bunny
- Sammy Guevara and MJF prepare for their June 30 main event
Hangman Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
Team Taz’s Powerhouse Hobbs opted to go it alone in the night’s opening contest, a singles showdown with former No. 1 ranked Hangman Page. The anxious, millennial cowboy’s early onslaught came to an abrupt end on the receiving end of a clubbing clothesline to the back of the head. Hobbs focused on the arm of his opponent, hoping to negate the Buckshot Lariat.
Despite a laceration on the back of his head, Page fought back into the match, delivering a moonsault for a close two-count. He withstood attempted interference from Team Taz henchmen Ricky Starks and Hook, as well as a spinebuster from Hobbs, to deliver the Dead Eye and score the pinfall victory.
Result
Page defeated Hobbs
Grade
B
Analysis
Page is as consistently great a performer as AEW has right now; a performer who can be counted on to deliver in any spot on the card, against just about any wrestler on the roster. He pops the crowd, creates energy for his matches, and proceeds to back everything up once the bell rings.
This was no different. Despite an inadvertent cut on the back of his head, he fought through and made Hobbs look every bit his equal right up to the finish.
Hobbs, himself, continued to demonstrate why he is as promising a young star as the company has, thanks to improved timing and a move set that evolves with every passing match. He is going to be an enormous star for AEW one day and working with guys like Page will only help him get there sooner.
Brian Cage hitting the ring to chase off Starks and Hook was a nice touch and continues his breakup from Team Taz and the eventual feud with Hobbs over the FTW Championship. That battle of the hosses should be hella fun to watch.
Tully Blanchard and Konan Face to Face
Konan and Tully Blanchard joined Tony Schiavone for a summit between the two mentors of Proud and Powerful and FTR, respectively.
Konan cut a promo about his relationship with Santana and Ortiz while Blanchard put over FTR. Just as it appeared as though Proud and Powerful had joined Konan in the ring, Blanchard threw to footage from the backstage area of Santana and Ortiz writhing in pain.
The competitors removed their masks, revealing themselves to be Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. They delivered a vicious spike piledriver to Konan and stood tall to close the segment.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a great little setup angle that adds heat to the tag team feud between Proud and Powerful and FTR, especially after Konan effectively established his relationship with the babyface tandem.
The result will be an even more heated match if and when it finally occurs, with the added element of Konan and Blanchard around ringside to enhance things.