UFC Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov Odds, Schedule, Predictions

UFC Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov Odds, Schedule, PredictionsJune 26, 2021
Ciryl Gane looks to keep his undefeated streak and ascension up the heavyweight ranks going against Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC Vegas 30 from the promotion's APEX facility.
"Bon Gamin" has looked strong in each of his previous five UFC fights, with wins over Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik highlighting his resume. Volkov brings a wealth of experience and a little hot streak of his own into the fight, with back-to-back TKO wins over Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris.
The heavyweight division is in the spotlight, as the co-main event also features a collision of the big men. Tanner Boser and Ovince Saint Preux are both looking to right the ship. OSP will be moving up from light heavyweight, where he has spent most of his career.
It's a card highlighted by some interesting prospects as well as contenders trying to gain some momentum. Here's a look at the complete offering, the latest odds and a closer look at the biggest fights on the card.
Fight Card, Schedule and Odds—June 26
- Ciryl Gane (-155, bet $100 to win $64.52) vs. Alexander Volkov (+125, bet $100 to win $125)
- Tanner Boser (-177) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (+140)
- Raoni Barcelos (-230) vs. Timur Valiev (+180)
- Andre Fili (-235) vs. Daniel Pineda (+185)
- Tim Means (-143) vs. Nicolas Dalby (+113)
- Renato Moicano (-250) vs. Jai Herbert (+195)
- Marcin Prachnio (-200) vs. Isaac Villanueva (+160)
- Julia Avila (-345) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (+260)
- Charles Rosa (-177) vs. Justin Jaynes (+140)
- Yancy Medeiros (+120) vs. Damir Hadzovic (-150)
- Kennedy Nzechukwu (-136) vs. Danilo Marques (+110)
- Shavkat Rakhmonov (-305) vs. Michel Prazeres (+235)
- Warlley Alves (-240) vs. Jeremiah Wells (+187)
Main Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
Prelims (1 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Gane vs. Volkov
Gane is making noise in the heavyweight ranks, but he isn't your typical prospect for the division. The 31-year-old features a well-rounded game.
The Frenchman has a background in kickboxing, but he's a capable grappler with submissions at his disposal. He won his first two fights in the UFC by tap, including a heel hook on Don'Tale Mayes. However, he's also proved he can win with his kickboxing.
A knockout win over Junior dos Santos doesn't mean what it used to, but he also outpointed Rozenstruik in a dull but intelligent fight from him.
Volkov will at least be able to test Gane in the striking arena. The Russian isn't generally a knockout artist, despite the two recent finishes, but he has enough to catch Bon Gamin if he isn't focused.
The real mismatch could happen if Gane goes to his wrestling. Volkov's takedown defense was put on blast by Curtis Blaydes, exposing a fatal flaw. Gane will likely try to match his opponent on the feet, but even if the former M-1 champion matches him there, he can always go to the ground.
Gane might not have enough to finish Volkov, but he should be able to get the nod and get to 10-0.
Prediction: Gane via decision
Boser vs. Saint Preux
This isn't the most exciting co-main event in UFC history.
Boser is coming off back-to-back losses in which he didn't look impressive. Saint Preux is going back to heavyweight after a return to 205 pounds resulted in a vicious TKO loss to Jamahal Hill.
Neither of these fighters are ranked, and it could be argued they are both closer to a pink slip than the top 15, even in the shallow heavyweight division.
Still, this is the penultimate fight on the card, and Saint Preux has some name recognition. It offers Boser a chance to get back to winning and get some momentum while potentially giving the 38-year-old Saint Preux a good one to end his career on.
In the cage, Boser is a decent striker with the knockout power to finish inferior opponents. That sounds good until you see that his two losses have come against Ilir Latifi, a converted light heavyweight and Andrei Arlovski, who is also well past his prime.
OSP is getting to the point that retirement could be nearing, but his experience could be an advantage here. He's a veteran who can win this fight if he stays out of boxing range and employs an efficient striking game behind his leg kicks.
Prediction: Saint Preux via decision
Barcelos vs. Valiev
From a name-recognition standpoint, this fight is not a big deal. From a talent-matchup standpoint, it's the best fight on the card.
Raoni Barcelos has unfortunately been inactive for a variety of circumstances, but he's delivered when he's been in the Octagon. The 34-year-old hasn't lost a fight since 2014 and is 5-0 in the UFC. His last appearance was a decision in a Fight of the Night performance against Khalid Taha.
He's a willing striker who looks to throw volume and answers punches with more punches of his own.
Valiev hasn't officially lost since 2016, although a knockout loss to Trevin Jones was only overturned because Trevin Jones tested positive for marijuana. Still, that's his only loss since 2016, when he was fighting in the World Series of Fighting promotion.
The Dagestan-native also embraces the striking game while possessing a strong wrestling repertoire. He, however, is a bit better defensively and doesn't attack opponents with the same reckless abandon as Barcelos.
The result should be a really fun fight, and there's actually something on the line as either fighter could have a case for a ranked opponent with a win here.
Prediction: Barcelos via decision
