UFC Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov Odds, Schedule, Predictions

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Ciryl Gane looks to keep his undefeated streak and ascension up the heavyweight ranks going against Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC Vegas 30 from the promotion's APEX facility.

"Bon Gamin" has looked strong in each of his previous five UFC fights, with wins over Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik highlighting his resume. Volkov brings a wealth of experience and a little hot streak of his own into the fight, with back-to-back TKO wins over Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris.

The heavyweight division is in the spotlight, as the co-main event also features a collision of the big men. Tanner Boser and Ovince Saint Preux are both looking to right the ship. OSP will be moving up from light heavyweight, where he has spent most of his career.

It's a card highlighted by some interesting prospects as well as contenders trying to gain some momentum. Here's a look at the complete offering, the latest odds and a closer look at the biggest fights on the card.