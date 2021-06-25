Former UFC Champ Rashad Evans Wants to Fight Roy Jones Jr., Logan Paul

Juan DeLeon/Associated Press

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans has his sights set on boxing matches with Roy Jones Jr. and Logan Paul.

Speaking to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Evans said "it's been impressive" what Logan and Jake Paul have been able to do in the boxing world as far as generating audience interest.

"It just kind of bothers me they're out here killing it," Evans added. "I see them fighting these people and I'm just like, 'This can't be real. They're out here really beating people at this?' I have a hard time wrapping my mind around it. They can't be this good, and I want to test it out. We've been speaking with Roy [Jones Jr.], and my management has talked to Logan's people, but it's all in the preliminary stages."

Evans is one of the greatest fighters in mixed martial arts history. He went 19-8-1 in his career and spent 13 years in UFC from 2005-18. Suga was unbeaten in his first 14 career fights, capped off with a TKO win over Forrest Griffin at UFC 92 to win the UFC light heavyweight title.

UFC inducted Evans into the modern wing of its Hall of Fame in 2019. His last fight for the promotion came in June 2018 at UFC 225.

Per ESPN's Brett Okamoto, UFC president Dana White confirmed in Sept. 2019 that Evans was released from his contract in order to pursue opportunities with other promotions.

"I changed my diet after I retired, and it's drastically changed my body and how I feel," Evans told Okamoto at the time. "I am definitely heavily thinking about coming back."

Logan Paul has caused quite a stir in boxing. He recently fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an eight-round exhibition on June 6. No winner was declared since no judges were assigned to the bout and it went the distance.

Jones has also revived his career in the exhibition boxing world. The 52-year-old fought Mike Tyson to an eight-round draw on Nov. 28 in his first match since 2018.

Evans has never competed in a straight boxing match in his career. An exhibition would certainly be a change of pace from what he's used to, but the 41-year-old certainly seems like he will be up to the challenge if the right match presents itself.