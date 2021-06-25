Bears' Khalil Mack Selling $5M Chicago Mansion After Moving Downtown

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack placed his six-bedroom mansion in the city's North Shore suburb of Glencoe on the market for $5 million on Thursday.

Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune reported the house, which was built in 2017 and purchased by Mack in 2018 for $3.75 million, features 15 total rooms across 6,100 square feet. He previously listed the property for $4.4 million but has since increased the asking price.

"It's public record that he paid $3.75 million and that was a steal," listing agent Michael LaFido said. "The market then was totally different. He's also made improvements, cosmetically and other enhancements, and also in terms of security and privacy. We feel like based on the market and where things are, we're priced aggressively."

Mack is looking to sell the home after purchasing a $6.85 million condo on Chicago's Gold Coast, per Goldsborough.

The mansion features four fireplaces, wine cellar, yoga studio and a workout room within a gated property. LaFido added there's a "basement sport court, whether you're kicking a soccer ball around or shooting baskets. There's really endless possibilities there."

Mack, the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, joined the Bears as part of a blockbuster trade with the Oakland Raiders in September 2018. He signed a six-year, $141 million contract extension with Chicago after the deal.

The 30-year-old Florida native recorded 50 total tackles, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception across 16 appearances last season.

Mack and Co. kick off the 2021 campaign Sept. 12 when they visit the Los Angeles Rams.