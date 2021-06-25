X

    Alex Smith: Aaron Rodgers Deserves 'Certain Level of Respect' from Packers

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2021

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 in Landover, Md. The Redskins defeated the Packers 31-17. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    Alex Brandon/Associated Press

    Retired NFL quarterback Alex Smith backed fellow 2005 NFL draft class member Aaron Rodgers in his rift with the Green Bay Packers on Friday.

    Speaking to Jori Epstein of USA Today, Smith said: "Clearly it's not an ideal situation and not what it should be. I think he's due a certain level of communication and certain level of respect beyond the average player. And I don't think that’s asking a whole lot just to communicate. Clearly that didn't happen over the last couple years."

    Rodgers has spent his entire 16-year NFL career with the Packers, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in April that Rodgers told some within the organization that he no longer wanted to play in Green Bay.

    The three-time NFL MVP subsequently didn't report to mandatory minicamp, and it is unclear if he will be present for training camp.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

