NASCAR at Pocono 2021: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Drivers

Kyle Larson has two opportunities to add to his NASCAR Cup Series winning streak this weekend.

The No. 5 car driver sits on the pole Saturday for the first of two Cup Series events at Pocono Raceway.

Larson won three consecutive points races and took first at the NASCAR All-Star Race to cement himself as the front-runner to win the championship. He has the most victories on the Cup Series circuit this season, but he could be at a slight disadvantage at Pocono.

Points leader Denny Hamlin won two of the past three Pocono events, and Kyle Busch owns three victories at the track since 2017.

Pocono Organics CBD 325 Info

Date: Saturday, June 26

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com.

Odds

Kyle Larson: +215 (bet $100 to win $215)

Denny Hamlin: +750

Kyle Busch: +800

Kevin Harvick: +850

Chase Elliott: +900

William Byron: +1000

Martin Truex Jr.: +1100

Brad Keselowski: +1400

Ryan Blaney: +1500

Via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Starting Lineup

Preview

Larson's recent dominance is reflected in the odds for the Pocono Organics CBD 325.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver is a heavy favorite over Hamlin, Busch, Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott.

Larson carries the advantage of starting on the pole for Saturday's race, which is the first of two events in two days at Pocono. The starting lineup for Sunday's race will be inverted based off the top 20 finishers from Saturday.

Starting position has been vital at Pocono over the past decade. Fifteen winners between 2010 and 2020 started inside the top 10. Three of those champions started from the pole, with the most recent being Busch in 2017.

Larson and Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron will start on the front row. Byron is the only Hendrick driver not to taste victory during the team's five-race winning streak in points events. Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott have one win each.

The front row must be aware of the threat Harvick poses from the start out of the third starting position. Harvick won the first race at Pocono and took second behind Hamlin in the Sunday race in June 2020.

Hamlin took his victory from the 19th spot on the starting grid. He will have to use some of that experience to reach the front from position No. 10.

Busch could also be a contender from his fifth position on the grid. He captured back-to-back wins at Pocono in 2018 and 2019 and was fifth in the event Harvick won in 2020.

Hamlin, Harvick and Busch could all be viewed as better bets to win over Larson because of the value attached to them and their experience at the track.

Aric Almirola is the wild card to watch in both races. He finished in third and fifth at last year's Pocono races and is slated to start 11th for Saturday's race. Almirola sits at +5000 to win outright and +155 to finish inside the top 10. The latter may be the safer play because of how dangerous Larson has been over the past month.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Racing Reference.

