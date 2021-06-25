Clippers' Ty Lue on 'Belichick' Praise: 'Means a Lot for Those Guys to Trust Me'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Following the Los Angeles Clippers' heartbreaking 104-103 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley joked with reporters about Lue's adjustments, comparing him to legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Two days later, the Clippers beat the Suns 106-92 in Game 3 of their Western Conference Finals series. Afterward, Lue spoke about the importance of his players' trust in him.

Game 2 ended with Deandre Ayton stuffing home an out-of-bounds alley-oop pass from Jae Crowder to beat the buzzer and give Phoenix a 2-0 edge in the series. Afterward, Lue did some work to connect to his players and get their minds right for Game 3:

Whatever he did worked, as the Clippers dominated the Suns in a 14-point win that featured a 27-point, 15-rebound, eight-assist night from George. The Clippers' defense also held star Suns guards Devin Booker and Chris Paul to 10-of-40 shooting.

L.A. will look to even the series at two games apiece when it hosts Phoenix for Game 4 on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET in Staples Center.