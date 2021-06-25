Clippers' Ty Lue on 'Belichick' Praise: 'Means a Lot for Those Guys to Trust Me'June 25, 2021
Following the Los Angeles Clippers' heartbreaking 104-103 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley joked with reporters about Lue's adjustments, comparing him to legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
Two days later, the Clippers beat the Suns 106-92 in Game 3 of their Western Conference Finals series. Afterward, Lue spoke about the importance of his players' trust in him.
Game 2 ended with Deandre Ayton stuffing home an out-of-bounds alley-oop pass from Jae Crowder to beat the buzzer and give Phoenix a 2-0 edge in the series. Afterward, Lue did some work to connect to his players and get their minds right for Game 3:
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue said as soon as the team landed back in LA in the early morning hours after Game 2, he called Paul George to check where his head was at and tell him that Game 2 was over. He also called Pat Beverley as well as soon as everyone got into their cars off the team plane.
Whatever he did worked, as the Clippers dominated the Suns in a 14-point win that featured a 27-point, 15-rebound, eight-assist night from George. The Clippers' defense also held star Suns guards Devin Booker and Chris Paul to 10-of-40 shooting.
L.A. will look to even the series at two games apiece when it hosts Phoenix for Game 4 on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET in Staples Center.
Booker Says Nose Was Fine
Devin Booker doesn’t blame nose injury for loss: ‘The nose feels fine, we just lost the game’