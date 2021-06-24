X

    Suns' Cameron Payne Exits Game 3 vs. Clippers with Ankle Injury

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 25, 2021
    Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne drives against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    Matt York/Associated Press

    Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne will miss the remainder of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals due to an injury.

    The Suns announced Payne suffered an injured left ankle against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. 

    Payne was injured in the first quarter when he appeared to roll his ankle going after a loose ball. He only played four minutes before the injury occurred. 

    The loss of Payne puts a significant dent in head coach Monty Williams' depth off the bench. Chris Paul's return in Game 3 after missing the previous two games due to health and safety protocols did ease some of the burden on Phoenix's overall guard depth.

    Payne was fantastic for the Suns in Game 2 against the Clippers. The 26-year-old scored a career-high 29 points on 12-of-24 shooting and dished out nine assists in Phoenix's 104-103 win. He's averaging 11.8 points and 3.9 assists in 12 playoff games entering Thursday night. 

    E'Twaun Moore could see time at point guard as the series moves on if Payne is forced to miss future games. 

    The Suns and Clippers will play Game 4 on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET. 

